Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rapper, Offset gets hospitalised after car accident

Rapper crashes car, rushed to hospital

Cardi B, who is expecting a child with Offset reportedly rushed to the hospital to be by her man when she heard the news.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rapper, Offset crashes car, rushed to hospital play

Offset's car

(TMZ)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rapper, Offset crashed his car, a Dodge Challenger on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Atlanta, United States.

According to TMZ, he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Cardi B, who is expecting a child with Offset reportedly rushed to the hospital to be by her man when she heard the news.

A source who also spoke to TMZ said that the rapper was allowed to go home afterwards.

ALSO READ: Cardi B releases fake sex video with fiance, Offset

Rapper, Offset crashes car, rushed to hospital play

Offset and Cardi B

(Rap-Up)

 

Sex tape

A sex tape involving Offset and an unidentified lady was leaked recently.

Offset was clearly seen having sex with an unidentified lady, whose face wasn't captured in the video.

This is different from the sex tape of the rapper, also with another girl leaked on Twitter earlier in January 2018.

Cardi B announced in March 2018, that she is pregnant for her Offset and is expecting the baby in July.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Aisha Abimbola Toyin Aimakhu, other stars react to Yoruba actress' deathbullet
2 Tiwa Savage Let's talk about the 3 men in singer's lifebullet
3 Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after...bullet

Related Articles

Cardi B Not again! Another sex tape of rapper's fiance, Offset leaked!
Cardi B Rapper releases fake sex video with fiance, Offset
Cardi B Rapper says lack of sex is making her lose her sight
Cardi B Rapper pregnant, expecting baby July
Cardi B Rapper strips down to her bra to thank God (Video)
Cardi B Rapper's fiance might be in another sex tape scandal (Video)
Cardi B Rapper flaunts baby bump on "Saturday Night Live"

Celebrities

Juliet Ibrahim and boyfriend, Iceberg Slim all set for the wedding of the year
Love Stories Check out 5 celebrity relationships we didn't see coming
Davido teaches Chris Tucker how to dance Skelewu in Cannes
Davido Watch as American comedian Chris Tucker dances to singer's 'Skelewu' hit song
Uche Ogbodo
Uche Ogbodo Actress shares raunchy bikini photos as she celebrates her birthday
Toyin Aimakhu
Toyin Abraham Actress is engaged! (Video)