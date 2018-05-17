Rapper, Offset gets hospitalised after car accident

news

Rapper, Offset crashed his car, a Dodge Challenger on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Atlanta, United States.

According to TMZ, he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Cardi B, who is expecting a child with Offset reportedly rushed to the hospital to be by her man when she heard the news.

A source who also spoke to TMZ said that the rapper was allowed to go home afterwards.

Sex tape

A sex tape involving Offset and an unidentified lady was leaked recently.

Offset was clearly seen having sex with an unidentified lady, whose face wasn't captured in the video.

This is different from the sex tape of the rapper, also with another girl leaked on Twitter earlier in January 2018.