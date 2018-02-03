Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Olamide is grateful for your prayers

Olamide Singer is grateful for your prayers as he mourns mum

The "Science student" singer took to Twitter to thank his fans for their prayers during this hard time.

  • Published:
Nigerians came together to make a statement against him . play

Nigerians came together to make a statement against him .

(Buzz Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Olamide may be in mourning but he wants you to know that he appreciates your prayers and well wishes.

The "Science student" singer took to Twitter to thank his fans for their prayers during this hard time.

ALSO READ: Rapper breaks down on social media

Olamide play

Olamide

(instagram)

 

He tweeted simply, "Thanks to everyone for your prayers."

As earlier reported, Olamide lost his mum on the same day his son, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji, turned three-years-old.

 

Barely six hours after Olamide had posted a picture of himself and his son on Instagram wishing him a happy birthday, he posted another picture which hinted the death of his mum.

With the caption, Orisa bi iya o si and candle lights and a broken heart emojis, Olamide announced the passing away of his beloved mum.

 

Talk about mixed feelings. It will always be a day to remember.

ALSO READ: NBC Has Banned Olamide's 'Science Student'

Olamide has been in the news for his recent single, Science Students, which has generated talks of his support for drug abuse.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 #ThrowBackThursday Remember when Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde got married on a...bullet
2 Omotola Jalade Ekiende 40 is nothing but a number as actress dazzles...bullet
3 Funky Mallam Actor marries for the 2nd time in 3 yearsbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 7 celebrities who have lost loved ones
Olamide Rapper's mum is dead as son turns 3
Lil Kesh You won't believe who rapper is cuddling with in this photo
Olamide Rapper joins #EndSARS Twitter protest
Photo Of The Day Olamide, Phyno, Small Doctor storm BBC London
Pulse List 5 times Nigerian celebrities have settled beef
Photo Of The Day Davido and Olamide Baddo are enjoying the Miami sun
Olamide Rapper keeps mute on marriage with baby mama
Dagrin Lil Kesh, Olamide others remember late rapper
9ice "I've got no beef with Olamide and Reminisce," singer says

Celebrities

Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun.
Stephanie Coker Media personality's husband reacts to cheating allegations
Stephanie Coker in the eye of the storm over marriage troubles
Stephanie Coker Media personality’s husband reportedly caught having an affair
Lady Gaga has previously revealed she suffers from the chronic pain condition fibromyalgia
Lady Gaga US pop star cancels tour dates due to 'severe pain'
IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia
IK Ogbonna "Couple Goals" is the greatest illusion of 21st century," says actor's wife