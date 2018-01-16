Kim and Kanye West welcome third child via surrogate

The model and mother of three shared the happy news on social media, revealing that the surrogate gave birth on Monday, January 15, 2018.
The model and mother of three shared the happy news on social media, revealing that the surrogate gave birth on Monday, January 15, to a healthy girl weighing 7lbs 6oz.
You would recall that Kim and Kanye used a surrogate because she has placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition that led to serious complications during the birth of her second child, Saint West.
TMZ reports that the surrogate lives in the San Diego area of America.