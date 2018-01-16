Kim and Kanye West welcome third child via surrogate

news

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has wekcomed their third child, a girl, via surrogate.

The model and mother of three shared the happy news on social media, revealing that the surrogate gave birth on Monday, January 15, to a healthy girl weighing 7lbs 6oz.

You would recall that Kim and Kanye used a surrogate because she has placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition that led to serious complications during the birth of her second child, Saint West.

TMZ reports that the surrogate lives in the San Diego area of America.