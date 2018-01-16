Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kim and Kanye West welcome third child via surrogate

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Celebrity couple welcome 3rd child

The model and mother of three shared the happy news on social media, revealing that the surrogate gave birth on Monday, January 15, 2018.

Kim and Kanye West family

(Instagram)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has wekcomed their third child, a girl, via surrogate.

The model and mother of three shared the happy news on social media, revealing that the surrogate gave birth on Monday, January 15, to a healthy girl weighing 7lbs 6oz.

See her post below.

(Tmz)

 

You would recall that Kim and Kanye used a surrogate because she has placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition that led to serious complications during the birth of her second child, Saint West.

TMZ reports that the surrogate lives in the San Diego area of America.

