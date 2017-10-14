Juliet Ibrahim is happily dating Iceberg Slim

Juliet Ibrahim cut a figure of one who doesn't care about public opinion as she confirmed rumours suggesting she has a romantic relationship with Iceberg Slim.

The Ghanaian actress in a video chat with Hip TV pointed out that the general thoughts concerning her love life doesn't really matter while also mentioning that she likes to keep things on a low-low like a car with hydraulic suspension.

Keeping things under the wraps seem to be very priceless to her, a possible reason why the news of her relationship with the rap figure hit the fans domain pretty late.

"I am actually someone who doesn't bring out my private life into the media or out there into the public because I tend to keep things private.

"I live a public life but I still have my private life so err if I choose to celebrate somebody because I am dating the person or that I am in love with the person that I want to celebrate the person, I think it is a personal choice and how I do it is a personal choice.

"I don't err want people judging me or seeing anything in it or thinking they can do better if they were in my shoes because at the end of the day it is my happiness that matters not anyone else so I live my life to please me and I still do keep my private life private," she commented.

Fans will be inclined to agree with her there. Her interest in Iceberg Slim isn't exactly what you would want to call popular choice. A mental pairing of her and a Ramsey Nouah (if he was single) would have been easier to swallow like an Igbo draw soup but the actress has chosen a path of oddity.

Her preference for the rapper is similar to the relationship between American actress, Vivica Fox and 50 Cent. She dated the latter in the year 2003, but like most mismatch, it didn't last for so long.

One can't help notice the grace and elegance that oozes out of the beautiful Juliet Ibrahim who most might feel can do way better just like she mentioned in her interview. It is not likely that she is putting her whole heart into dating Iceberg Slim (but she will not admit it would she?) considering her failed marriage to Kwadwo Safo Jnr., which lasted between year 2010 to 2013.

The union which produced a child would have taught her to be a bit weary about men especially if they are wearing a braid that has a similar bearing to the mythological god, Shango.

At the moment, the romance has gotten a little bit too far. There have been a lot of PG rated PDAs as the stars take their fans on a journey.