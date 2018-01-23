Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I'm still not a fan of big weddings - Banky W replies shades

  • Published:
Banky W and Adesua Etomi share a moment for the gram at their civil wedding ceremony, Monday, November 20, 2017. play

Sneak peek into Banky W & Adesua Etomi's South African wedding

(#BAAD2017 / Instagram)
Banky W has again expressed his reservations about huge weddings despite having a carnival-like wedding few months back.

In a recent Instagram post, Banky explained that though he has found out that many people have thrown shades at him for his previous comments about disliking big weddings, he maintains that he's still not a fan of huge weddings.

Banky W explains his reasons for having a big wedding

Banky W and Adesua Etomi tied the knot in November 2017. play

(Alistair Englebert Preston Photography)

The singer went further to explain how he and his wife had to succumb to the requests, desires and demands of their parents over the shape their wedding should take.

Banky W quickly pointed out that if he and his wife, Adesua had their way, their wedding would have been as quiet and small as possible because nobody knew about their engagement until three to four weeks after they were engaged.

ALSO READ: Banky W weds Adesua in Lagos

He went ahead to say: "I have learnt to grow thick skin and almost always ignore the online chatter, but every once in a while, I feel the need to respond. So here are my 2 cents."

Banky and Adesua were recently spotted in Jamaica in what looks like a romantic get away.

Over the weekend, Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi had a thanksgiving service in England to celebrate their union.

Banky W play

(Instagram/BankyW)

Banky W thinks nude maternity photos are unnecessary

Banky recently expressed his dislike with the idea of couples posting nude or semi nude maternity photos.

He  stated his opinion on the trend on Instagram on Tuesday January 23, 2018 when he commented on the photo of a couple on "Ngee Shows" page, posing nude for a maternity photo shoot.

"Never understood why maternity shoots must mean oya time to naked ya sef. Is it that we cannot see the belly inside the clothes? Ki lo deNever understood why maternity shoots must mean oya time to naked ya sef. Is it that we cannot see the belly inside the clothes? Ki lo de," he wrote.

Banky exposes Adesua's nude photo during honeymoon

Sometimes in November 2017, the social media - especially Instagram - went agog when Banky exposed what was termed a nude photo of his new wife, Adesua in their hotel room.

Fans and Nigerians alike had reacted angrily to the couple's social media blunder.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

