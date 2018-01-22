I didn't say I can't date younger men - Empress Njamah

news

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has denied a report making the rounds on social media, which quoted her as saying she feels disgusted when men in their 20s make advances at her.

The report, which was originally published in Punch newspapers, circulated online after Instablog9ja reported it.

Njamah called out the Punch reporter whom she said chased her for days before she granted the interview, where she allegedly made the statement.

According to her, she only talked about her charity works and beauty tips in the interview.

The controversial statement reads, "A lot of men in their twenties say they admire me and want to date me. I am sure most of them think I am really young. Sometimes, I find it annoying because if they know my actual age, they wouldn’t come close or show interest in me.

"When people say I look like a lady in her twenties, I just smile. I am actually in my thirties...

Reacting to the report on her Instagram page, the actress described it as "defamation of character". She also challenged the national daily to produce proof that she made the statement or apologise for putting her out in a bad light.

Njamah became a known face in the Nigerian film industry in the '2000s after her stellar performances in movies such as Missing Angel (2004), Missing Angel 2 (2004) and Liberian Girl (2006).

Born onto a Nigerian father, and Cameroonian mother, she grew to prominence in 1995 after acting in more movies such as "Red Hot," "When Love Die," "You Broke My Heart," "You Broke My Heart 2," "Love of My Life,' "The Pastor & Harlot," and "She Devil."