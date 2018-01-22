I didn't say I can't date younger men - Empress Njamah

Empress Njamah has come out to say that she was misquoted in a newspaper article.
The report, which was originally published in Punch newspapers, circulated online after Instablog9ja reported it.
Njamah called out the Punch reporter whom she said chased her for days before she granted the interview, where she allegedly made the statement.
According to her, she only talked about her charity works and beauty tips in the interview.
The controversial statement reads, "A lot of men in their twenties say they admire me and want to date me. I am sure most of them think I am really young. Sometimes, I find it annoying because if they know my actual age, they wouldn’t come close or show interest in me.
"When people say I look like a lady in her twenties, I just smile. I am actually in my thirties...
Reacting to the report on her Instagram page, the actress described it as "defamation of character". She also challenged the national daily to produce proof that she made the statement or apologise for putting her out in a bad light.
Hello people .. I woke up this morning and was bombarded with several calls calling my attention to the above post from @instablog.. this really got me infuriated because I am not stupid to say such.. and part of the reasons I seldom grant interviews. This guy in question chased me for days for an interview and I granted the interview because of the reputation I have for punch online... but what I discussed with the punchonline journalist Olusola by name had nothing what so ever to do with the above. We only talked about my charity works and beauty tips... and ofcos @instablog foundbit juicy for publication @punchonline via Olusola...if U cannot produce proof of how you came about how I said the above statement I will take this as an outright defamation of character and demand and apology. Journalists should understand that they wield a magic wand in the name of what they write and care has to be taken not to mare the xters of the people they write about especially when we take out time to grant them interviews.. The masses can consume anything you give them regardless of the truth in the publication. The comments I read from @instablog are disturbing.. @lailasblog @chinnysblog @kemifilaniblog @yawnaijaent @goldmynetv @lindaikejiblog @famousblogng @neeceebosslady @gistonflameblog @mojidelanoblog1 @alexreports @instablog9ja
Njamah became a known face in the Nigerian film industry in the '2000s after her stellar performances in movies such as Missing Angel (2004), Missing Angel 2 (2004) and Liberian Girl (2006).
Born onto a Nigerian father, and Cameroonian mother, she grew to prominence in 1995 after acting in more movies such as "Red Hot," "When Love Die," "You Broke My Heart," "You Broke My Heart 2," "Love of My Life,' "The Pastor & Harlot," and "She Devil."