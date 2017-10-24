Governor Ambode laughs on as Falz shares joke with him and Tekno.
On our photo of the day, we have a very relaxed and happy set of chaps, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state, music stars, Tekno and Falz sharing a pleasant conversation.
From all indications, this must have been a very well pleased Governor who obviously knows how hilarious and funny Falz and Tekno can be.
Falz has recently dropped a new song called 'La Fete' on Friday, October 20, 2017. As for Tekno he recently patched things up with Wizkid after their little beef a few months ago.