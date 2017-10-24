Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  Falz, Tekno shares jokes with Governor Ambode

Photo Of The Day Falz, Tekno shares jokes with Governor Ambode

Governor Ambode laughs on as Falz shares joke with him and Tekno.

Falz shares a joke with Tekno and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode play

Falz shares a joke with Tekno and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

(Instagram/FalzTheBadtGuy)
It is obvious the jokes being told here couldn't hold back the governor of Lagos from having a good laugh.

On our photo of the day, we have a very relaxed and happy set of chaps, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state, music stars, Tekno and Falz sharing a pleasant conversation.

From all indications, this must have been a very well pleased Governor who obviously knows how hilarious and funny Falz and Tekno can be.

Falz has recently dropped a new song called 'La Fete' on Friday, October 20, 2017. As for Tekno he recently patched things up with Wizkid after their little beef a few months ago.

