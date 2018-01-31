Dencia freezes her eggs to secure future

news

Sexy singer, Dencia has frozen her eggs to secure her future.

The singer made this known in a series of Snapchats on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Dencia took to her Snapchat to share shots of herself in her doctors office in the process of freezing her eggs.

The singer and entrepreneur noted that though she was advised by her doctor to do it when she’s much older, Dencia insisted on having the procedure done now.

ALSO READ: I don't talk about my vagina in public - Dencia

Dencia says Lupita Nyong'o can't live where she lives

She also got to speak about her reported feud with Hollywood actress , Lupita Nyong'o and she was quick to say that Lupita doesn't live in her zip code and she can't even afford to live where she stays.