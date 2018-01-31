Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Dencia freezes her eggs to secure future

Dencia Singer freezes her eggs to secure future

Dencia took to her Snapchat to share shots of herself in her doctors office in the process of freezing her eggs.

Sexy singer, Dencia has frozen her eggs to secure her future.

The singer made this known in a series of Snapchats on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

The singer and entrepreneur noted that though she was advised by her doctor to do it when she’s much older, Dencia insisted on having the procedure done now.

She also got to speak about her reported feud with Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong'o and she was quick to say that Lupita doesn't live in her zip code and she can't even afford to live where she stays.

In October 2016, The Sun reported that Pogba was involved in a loud sex romp with singer Dencia at the Lowry Hotel.

