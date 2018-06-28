10 celebrities that made the waves in the 1990s

news

Before the advent of the Internet and later social media, celebrities in the 1990s were already making waves around the country.

Some of these guys were known for their craft while some were really controversial that they made it to the front pages of soft sell magazines every other week. A number of them in recent times have taken the back seat while some are still waxing strong and have remained relevant in the entertainment world.

Since it's Throwback Thursday, we would be looking at ten celebrities who made the news back in the 1990s

1. Daniel Wilson

Daniel Wilson was the original lover boy of the 1990s as he was had this outlook and style which all the ladies loved. He was a hitmaker of his era, every song he touched turned to gold. In the 1990s when social media was practically non-existent, Daniel Wilson was still able to win fans from all over the country. We can't forget some of his monstrous hits like ''Raggamuffin'' which gave him his nickname ''Mr Raggamuffin.'' For those who weren't born at that time or are too little to remember, let's just say Daniel Wilson was the Banky W of the 1990s.

2. Regina Askia

How do we even start to talk about the beautiful and talented actress, Regina Askia because she was probably the most popular celebrity in the 1990s? Regina Askia started off as a beauty queen (MBGN) before joining Nollywood where she became one of the most sought-after actors. Rumour has it that she was one of the highest paid actors of her time and every movie director wanted her in their movies. Back in the 1990s, Regina Askia's beauty was the talk of the town, as she made the front cover of most soft sell magazines.

3. Segun Arinze

Segun Arinze started off his acting career in the early 1990s and in no distant time became one of the most popular actors. At some point, Segun Arinze appeared in almost every movie that was released because of skills. He became more popular because of his ''Bad boy'' looks which endeared him to the hearts of many. He later got married to fellow actor Ann Njemanze and they both became a celebrity power couple. The marriage, however, didn't last as it was followed by accusations and counter-accusations which made it way to the print media at that time.

4. Liz Benson

Nollywood in the 1990s saw the rise of so many celebrities and the fame these guys got was massive and Liz Benson wasn't left out. Liz Benson at some point was the biggest female actor in Nollywood not just because of her beautiful but because she was very talented. One cannot forget her famous role in the movie ''True Confession'' which was a classic and till date is referred to as one of the most amazing movies of that era.

5. Richard Mofe Damijo

He was unarguably one of the biggest actors in the 1990s and is still one of the biggest actors today. Back in the 1990s RMD, as he is fondly called, was really young and had this dashing look that every woman drooled over. He was in some really amazing and popular movies. Everyone woman wanted him (Still want him) , every movie director wanted him in their movies, he was and still is seen as one of the most powerful celebrities in the country.

6. Daddy Showkey

In recent times we've had various artist come up with different dance moves and we think it originated from Daddy Showkey back in the 1990s. Daddy Showkey originated the dance move called ''Galalala" which till date is still seen as the most popular dance move from Nigeria. He dropped hit songs back to back and performed at various local and international events. The unique thing about this Delta state born singer is that fact that he used his Ajegunle roots to usher in a new crop of singers of today.

7. Blackky

In the early 1990s, Nigeria saw the emergence of an artist who wasn't making the traditional social conscious kind of music. Yes, guys, Blackky was different as he blew us away with the hit song ''Rosey'' which at that time was the biggest love song. Blackky despite his young age at that time was able to stay away from controversies. Even though not so much was heard about him after a while, he remains one of the biggest celebrities of the 1990s.

8. Susan Patricks

Susan Patricks is another celebrity who was really big back in the 1990s with a very successful career in Nollywood. Many things worked for the actress at that time as she was pretty, had this amazing smile that made guys fall in love and she was very talented. ''Sakobi'' will forever remain Susan Patrick's biggest movie of all time as we got to see her display her acting prowess.

9. Junior n Pretty

Junior n Pretty came to the music scene at a time when we didn't have many musical groups. They came into limelight in the 1990s with the release of the hit song ''Bolanle'' which became an anthem in the country. They became known faces in social circles and even more popular because of their love for power bikes. Sadly Junior died in a bike accident in 2004.

10. Eucharia Anunobi

We can't talk about celebrities that made waves in the 1990s without mentioning Eucharia Anunobi. In the 1990s, Eucharia was the gorgeous skinny young lady who got everyone wondering how she could be pretty and still talented. Well, she was not just an amazing actor, her career and lifestyle in the 1990s were also surrounded by controversies. Her role in ''Glamour Girls'' which till date is still seen as an explicit movie can't be swept under the carpet in a hurry.