Call For entry for super talented performing artistes

news

Hey you! Yes you.

Are you between the age of 18 and 30? Do you have what it takes tothrill a crowd? Do you think you have that fire to captivate anaudience with an amazing performance? Do you need an opportunityto showcase you skills as a performing artiste?

Then, what are youwaiting for?! Dare2Dream Season 5 is calling for entries fromperformers in dance, music and other stage acts for a chance to showcase your talents and win fabulous prizes.

All you need to do is register on the website www.dare2dreamng.com then:

1. Create 2 videos of max 1 minute showcasing your talent

2. Post your 2 videos everywhere on your Instagram & Facebook page with the official hastags: #Dare2DreamS5 and your Category #Dare2DreamS5Artiste

3. Share your videos as STORY on your Whatsapp, Instragram, Facebook and Messenger and as HIGHLIGHT on your Instagram named “Dare2Dream"

4. Use the official hashtags everywhere

5. Make sure you Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @Dare2Dreamng

6. Make sure you Subscribe Youtube channel DARE2DREAMNG

It's not yet over! Check out the dates of our Campus Selections Tour. We will pre-select 20 participants in each category for each campus.

If you blow our mind away, be ready to join us in person and show us what you got on stage !

For Terms, Conditions and more details, head to dare2dreamng.com

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook: dare2dreamng

Dare2Dream Season 5 is proudly sponsored by Imperial Leather and FCMB

TV: Africa Magic, Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max

Radio: Cool FM, Wazobia FM

Web: bellanaija.com, Pulse.ng, 9jacampusstyle

Executive Producer: Kinabuti & Co-producer: Pulse.ng

Co-Producer: Pulse.ng

This is a featured post.