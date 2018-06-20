Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > d2d >

Call For entry for super talented performing artistes

Dare2DreamSeason5 Call for entry for super talented performing artists

Then, what are you waiting for?! Dare2Dream Season 5 is calling for entries fromperformers in dance, music and other stage acts for a chance to showcase your talents and win fabulous prizes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hey you! Yes you.

Are you between the age of 18 and 30? Do you have what it takes tothrill a crowd? Do you think you have that fire to captivate anaudience with an amazing performance? Do you need an opportunityto showcase you skills as a performing artiste?

Then, what are youwaiting for?! Dare2Dream Season 5 is calling for entries fromperformers in dance, music and other stage acts for a chance to showcase your talents and win fabulous prizes.

All you need to do is register on the website www.dare2dreamng.com then:

1.  Create 2 videos of max 1 minute showcasing your talent

2. Post your 2 videos everywhere on your Instagram & Facebook page with the official hastags: #Dare2DreamS5 and your Category #Dare2DreamS5Artiste

3. Share your videos as STORY on your Whatsapp, Instragram, Facebook and Messenger and as HIGHLIGHT on your Instagram named “Dare2Dream"

4. Use the official hashtags everywhere

5.  Make sure you Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @Dare2Dreamng

6.  Make sure you Subscribe Youtube channel DARE2DREAMNG

It's not yet over! Check out the dates of our Campus Selections Tour. We will pre-select 20 participants in each category for each campus.

If you blow our mind away, be ready to join us in person and show us what you got on stage !

For Terms, Conditions and more details, head to dare2dreamng.com

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook: dare2dreamng

Dare2Dream Season 5 is proudly sponsored by Imperial Leather and FCMB

TV: Africa Magic, Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max

Radio: Cool FM, Wazobia FM

Web: bellanaija.com, Pulse.ng, 9jacampusstyle

Executive Producer: Kinabuti & Co-producer: Pulse.ng

Co-Producer: Pulse.ng

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Dare2Dream Season 5 D2D touchdown Port-Harcourt [Audition]bullet
2 Dare2DreamSeason5 Call for entry for super talented performing artistsbullet
3 Dare2Dream Season 5 Entry is now open to both male and female modelsbullet

Related Articles

Dare2Dream Season 5 D2D touchdown Port-Harcourt [Audition]
Dare2Dream Season 5 Campus train is coming to a University near you!!!
Dare2Dream Season 5 Call for entry
Dare2Dream D2D finalists can't get over moments in Zurich
Dare2Dream D2D finalists tour Zurich
Dare2Dream Energy Fashion Night Zurich, a dream come true for D2D finalists
Dare2Dream D2D winners visit Zurich for Energy Fashion night
Dare2Dream Season 4 D2D winners visit KLM and Ringier office in Lagos
Dare2Dream How D2D Season 4 winners take Zurich at Energy Fashion Night

d2d

Port Harcourt auditions wrap up
Dare2Dream Season 4, Episode 5 Port Harcourt auditions wrap up
Season 5 campus selection train Is coming to a University near you.
Dare2Dream Season 5 Campus train is coming to a University near you!!!
Dare2Dream Season 5: Call for entry
Dare2Dream Season 5 Call for entry
D2D finalists can't get over moments in Zurich
Dare2Dream D2D finalists can't get over moments in Zurich