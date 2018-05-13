Home > Communities > Student >

Registration for private candidates begins on Monday, May 14, 2018

WAEC Registration for private candidates begins on Monday, May 14, 2018

If you wish to write this exam, you're expected to pay a registration fee of N13,950 and a commission of N500 to banks.

  • Published:
Registration for private candidates begins on Monday, May 14, 2018 play

Private Candidates writing WAEC/GCE examinations

(Premiumtimes)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the second series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates will begin soon.

The spokesperson of the exam body, Demianus Ojijeogu, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

According to the statement, registration will start on Monday, May 14 and will end on July 6, 2018.

The statement says the registration procedure has been designed to accommodate biometric features that will be used for validation at the examination centre.

The statement reads in part:

“After obtaining the registration pin, candidates should log on to www.waeconline.org,”

“Walk –in candidates, who wish to write the examination after the close of entries may be accommodated provided they register less than 24 hours to the scheduled time of the paper they intend to write. The walk-in candidate's fee is 25000 only,”

The statement also instructs special needs’ candidates to register online but and state clearly their disabilities: blind, low vision, spastic, speech etc.

“Candidates must conclude registration within two weeks of first access to the website during registration period,” the statement said.

The council said candidates are expected to pay a registration fee of N13,950 and a commission of N500 to banks and accredited agents.

Earlier, WAEC announced that it will begin to conduct two series of the WASSCE for private candidates from 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet
2 NYSC Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soonbullet
3 Fake Degrees FG insists on blacklisting certificates from 52...bullet

Related Articles

#ExpelSarahBraasch Twitter users urge Yale University to punish white student who racially abused Nigerian schoolmate
State of Education This is why industries are rejecting Nigerian graduates according to Minister of Education
Skyline University FG approves establishment of 1st private varsity in Kano
Sex-for-Mark Nigerian students launch campaign against sexual harassment on campus
National Youth Service Corps 1,596 corps members don't want to serve in Adamawa state
Free Education If you're a Federal University student, tuition fee is now illegal in your school
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU students want EFCC to investigate university management over tax evasion
In Ghana Students reportedly attack teachers for not allowing them to cheat
Lolade Siyonbola Nigerian student narrates how she suffered racial abuse in Yale University [VIDEO]
JAMB Exam body makes N8.5b from 2018 UTME forms

Student Pulse

Skyline University: FG approves establishment of first private varsity in Kano
Skyline University FG approves establishment of 1st private varsity in Kano
This is why industries are rejecting Nigerian graduates according to Minister of Education
State of Education This is why industries are rejecting Nigerian graduates according to Minister of Education
Buhari's aide says too much pressure on FG to provide jobs
Buhari FG to intensify efforts on periodic review of varsity curriculum
Twitter users urge Yale University to punish white student who racially abused Nigerian schoolmate
#ExpelSarahBraasch Twitter users urge Yale University to punish white student who racially abused Nigerian schoolmate