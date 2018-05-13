news

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the second series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates will begin soon.

The spokesperson of the exam body, Demianus Ojijeogu, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

According to the statement, registration will start on Monday, May 14 and will end on July 6, 2018.

The statement says the registration procedure has been designed to accommodate biometric features that will be used for validation at the examination centre.

The statement reads in part:

“After obtaining the registration pin, candidates should log on to www.waeconline.org,”

“Walk –in candidates, who wish to write the examination after the close of entries may be accommodated provided they register less than 24 hours to the scheduled time of the paper they intend to write. The walk-in candidate's fee is 25000 only,”

The statement also instructs special needs’ candidates to register online but and state clearly their disabilities: blind, low vision, spastic, speech etc.

“Candidates must conclude registration within two weeks of first access to the website during registration period,” the statement said.

The council said candidates are expected to pay a registration fee of N13,950 and a commission of N500 to banks and accredited agents.

Earlier, WAEC announced that it will begin to conduct two series of the WASSCE for private candidates from 2018.