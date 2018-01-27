Home > Communities > Student >

WAEC set to conduct maiden Jan/Feb WASSCE for private candidates

Olu Adenipekun WAEC set to conduct maiden Jan/Feb WASSCE for private candidates

The council’s Head, National Office (HNO) Mr Olu Adenipekun said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
WAEC Logo play

WAEC Logo

(WAEC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it is set for the conduct of its newly introduced January/February West African Senior School certificate Examination (WASSCE ) for private candidates.

The council’s Head, National Office (HNO) Mr Olu Adenipekun said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

With the development, the first series of the examination for private candidates would be holding in January/February, while the second series would hold in the second half of the year

According to Adenipekun, the January/February examination, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, will take place in major cities across the country this year from Jan. 29 to Feb. 12.

We are fully ready to go. This examination is the first of its kind in the country for private candidates only, and is to be administered for now only in major cities and towns.

“The result of this examination might likely be released within 30 days, and once we are able to do that, then we will be free to go into the main examination, which will now be the conduct of the May/June WASSCE for school candidates.

“After this, we then also have the opportunity to prepare also for the conduct of the second series of the WASSCE for private candidates in August, popularly known as November/December WASSCE.

“So, in a nut shell, we are fully prepared to win over the confidence of the general public, especially the Nigerian children, to the fact that they have an examination body that is ready and prepared to meet their academic needs,’’ he said.

Adenipekun said the new arrangement was to ensure that those who are unable to pass were given the opportunity to get better prepared and try again.

He said that efforts had also been stepped up in the area of computer and application of hardware for the council’s operation, to impact the activities of the organisation positively.

According to the HNO, council seeks to continually improve on its operation in the new year in order to be able to conduct leakage-free as well as credible examinations and release result s promptly.

The council’s Head, Test Development Division, (TDD), Mrs Frances Iweha-Onukwu, told NAN that some 12,000 candidates had registered and were expected to sit for the examination across the various centres in the country.

For the fact that such number of candidates registered for this first series of the examination is a positive sign for the council.

“We only need more sensitisation and awareness for subsequent outings.

“I am sure that with time, more candidates will key in, and I know with time, it is going to get better,’’ she told NAN,’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 JAMB Exam Board recommends 1.6m candidates for admissionbullet
2 UTME Admission officers beg JAMB to extend January 25 deadlinebullet
3 JAMB 5 things to avoid taking to 2018 UTME exam hallbullet

Related Articles

NECO Results Plateau records highest malpractice cases as Ogun students lead
WAEC Exam to be 100 per cent technology driven in 2018 - Council
NCCE Timetable for entrance exam into unity schools is out
NASU Association berates inadequate funding of libraries
WAEC Exam body releases timetable for 2018 GCE
WAEC This is what happens to withheld WASSCE results
Pulse List 2017 The biggest heartbreaks in Nigerian tech this year
Remote Control Police arrest lovers for strangling 8-months-old son to death

Student Pulse

French Embassy wants Nigerian students to study in France
France French Embassy wants Nigerian students to study in its universities
This lady teaches school dropout Maths in Igbo and pidgin
Cynthia Onwuchuruba Bryte-Chinule This lady teaches school dropouts Maths in Igbo and pidgin [VIDEO]
Rufus Giwa Polytechnic shut down after protesting students destroy school properties
Rufus Giwa Polytechnic 14 students arrested for allegedly destroying school property during protest
12 students reportedly collapse while receiving lecture
Osun State University 12 students reportedly collapse while receiving lecture