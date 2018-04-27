Home > Communities > Student >

VC promises to protect students against sex-for-mark lecturers

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta FUNAAB VC promises to protect female students against sex-for-mark lecturers

FUNAAB Vice-Chancellor says any lecturer that demands sex from the university students will not go scot-free.

  Published: , Refreshed:
FUNAAB VC is willing to protect students against sex-for-mark lecturers play

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).jpg

(FUNAAB)
The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Professor Kolawole Salako, has said the management of the institution will protect students against randy lecturers.

Salako said the university in the past had sacked some lecturers who were indicted for demanding sex from students to increase their marks.

The Vice-Chancellor assured the students of the institution's support saying, “we won’t condone sex-for-marks in this university. If anybody is violated, the violator will not go scot-free.”

VC begs FG to retain management courses in FUNAAB play

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

(Nairaland)

OAU lecturer suspended for demanding sex from female student

This is coming following the suspension of Professor Richard Akindele, a lecturer at the Department of Accounting at Obafemi Awolowo, who was recently in the news for demanding five rounds of sex from a female student.

Prof Akindele was exposed on Monday, April 9, 2018, when the audio conversation between him and the female student went viral.

In the four-minute audio clip, the lecturer was heard demanding sex with the yet-to-be-identified student five times before he could upgrade her 33 marks to a pass.

However, following the report of the investigative panel set up by Obafemi Awolowo University Management, Prof Akindele, who is also said to be a Pastor at a Christ Apostolic Church in Ile-Ife, Osun State was suspended.

