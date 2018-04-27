VC promises to protect students against sex-for-mark lecturers

FUNAAB Vice-Chancellor says any lecturer that demands sex from the university students will not go scot-free.
Salako said the university in the past had sacked some lecturers who were indicted for demanding sex from students to increase their marks.
The Vice-Chancellor assured the students of the institution's support saying, “we won’t condone sex-for-marks in this university. If anybody is violated, the violator will not go scot-free.”
This is coming following the suspension of Professor Richard Akindele, a lecturer at the Department of Accounting at Obafemi Awolowo, who was recently in the news for demanding five rounds of sex from a female student.
Prof Akindele was exposed on Monday, April 9, 2018, when the audio conversation between him and the female student went viral.
In the four-minute audio clip, the lecturer was heard demanding sex with the yet-to-be-identified student five times before he could upgrade her 33 marks to a pass.
However, following the report of the investigative panel set up by Obafemi Awolowo University Management, Prof Akindele, who is also said to be a Pastor at a Christ Apostolic Church in Ile-Ife, Osun State was suspended.