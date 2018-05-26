Home > Communities > Student >

Nigerian student in UK shares how as yahoo-yahoo appears in her exam

A university in the United Kingdom in its exam questions for students associates Internet fraud with Nigeria.

  • Published:
Fola Ogunsemo, a Nigerian student in the United Kingdom has taken to the social media to express her disappointment about her country after writing an exam in which Nigeria was associated with internet fraud.

According to YEN, a news platform in Ghana, Ogunsemo took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 23, 2018, to share the extent of the damage internet scam has done to Nigeria's image.

The Nigerian student who reportedly schools in Manchester said internet fraud has tarnished the image of Nigeria abroad.

After writing an exam with the course title:  Law in a Business Context, Ogunsemo shared her examination question paper in which one of the questions is about advance fee fraud, and Nigeria was part of the four options she and other students had to choose from.

This is my exam paper for a module named “Law in a business context” with the red circle which I did today 23rd of May. Stepping out of the exam hall my friends were like “Fola how did you feel about question 22” and for the first time in my life, I felt ashamed of being a Nigerian. I believe fraud is being committed everywhere but for it to be recognised and used as an exam question in UK, then it is VERY BAD for Nigeria. My lecture slide showed a typical example of a “yahoo boy’s” storyline in the green circle, I went further to search for “Advance-fee scam” with the belief that it was exaggerated in my lecture slide and I found the information in the blue circle. I am short of words at the moment realising the fact that there’s been so much issues lately about “yahoo boys” on social media, this is not a good reputation for Nigerians at all....... This matter tire me ooo my people.

Recently, in a bid to fight the rise in internet fraud among Nigerian youths, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission clamped down on yahoo boys.

This sparked a debate as many argued that the government pushed them into internet fraud while others praised the EFCC team for fishing out yahoo boys.

 

