The Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Eyitope Ogunmodede says Obafemi Awolowo University has the best facility for Information and Communication Technology in Nigeria.

Ogunmodede says this while addressing new students on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, during their matriculation ceremony.

The VC congratulates the new students saying they are lucky to be admitted by the institution.

Ogunmodede also advises the students to avoid fights, cultism and all forms of anti-social behaviour as these could get them

“Self-management and strategies must be applied and you should have the ideas and must be creative to move the varsity forward.

“This varsity is known for learning and culture so anyone caught fighting will be expelled. The school has zero tolerance for cultism, exam malpractice, sexual harassment, anti-social behaviour amongst other ills of the society as the school would not condone any of us this from any student”.

Cautioning them against their choice of campus friends, the Vice Chancellor urges the students to beware of friends that will lure them into bad behaviour and any form of anti-social.

He emphasises that such behaviours could their academic session in the university.