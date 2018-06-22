Pulse.ng logo
Law graduates can now wear hijab for their call to bar ceremony

Firdaos Amasa Law graduates can now wear hijab to their call to bar ceremony

It is now permissible for Muslim students studying Law to wear hijab for law activities including call to bar ceremony.

Law graduates can now wear hijab to their call to bar ceremony play

Firdaos Amasa was denied access into the call to bar ceremony venue in December 2017 for wearing hijab.

(Naija News)
The body of Benchers have on Thursday, June 2, 2018, approved the use of hijab for law graduates on their call to bar ceremony.

This development now allows the embattled Muslim graduate of law at University of Ilorin, Amasa Firdaus Abdulsalam, to wear hijab for her call to bar ceremony.

You'll recall that December 12, 2017, Amasa was denied entrance into the International Conference Centre, Abuja, where the call to bar ceremony was taking place because she insisted on wearing the wig over her hijab.

Amasa's refusal to remove her hijab became a national topic as the Nigerian Law School alleged that her appearance was breaking its dress code.

However, according to the Guardian, a source in the Body of Benchers confirmed the new development saying Amasa will be invited for the call to bar ceremony next month.

MURIC reacts to the body of Benchers decision

Also confirming the development, the Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Ishaq Akintola, has commended the body of Benchers, thanking them for reviewing the case and for allowing professionalism to be the deciding factor.

Akintola also thanked all Muslims who intervened in the matter, saying: “We are also grateful to the House of Representatives for the positive role it played in the matter''.

Firdaus Amasa while reacting the hijab debate she started in December 2017 said she remains resolute in her convictions to set a standard for Hijab-wearing Muslims during call to bar ceremony.

