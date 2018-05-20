Home > Communities > Student >

JAMB sets May 26 for rescheduled exams for over 12,000 candidates

JAMB Board sets May 26 for rescheduled examinations for over 12,000 candidates

According to Benjamin, more than 12, 000 candidates are expected to sit for the mop up examinations in few of its centres across the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
JAMB says there is no admission cut-off mark yet for 2018 UTME play

UTME Candidates writing exams at CBT centres

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday said that it had set May 26 for rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) for more than 12, 000 candidates across the country.

The Board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to Benjamin, more than 12, 000 candidates are expected to sit for the mop up examinations in few of its centres across the country.

This category of candidates, he explained, are those whose biometrics were not  captured during the initial period of the UTME in March.

He said: ““It would also include those, who are yet to see their results since the end of the examinations in March till date and have not been involved in any form of malpractice.

“It will also include those, who were unable to print out their e-slip before the earlier examinations and those whose centres were cancelled for suspected malpractices.’’

According to him, “there are centres that were cancelled because of suspicious activities but the board was unable to identify the actual culprits.

However, he said that those, who were involved and caught in illicit acts and centres where a case of malpractice has been established against them would not partake in the rescheduled examinations.

He advised  candidates, who might have fallen into any of the categories qualified for the examination to print their e-slips from Monday, May 21.

NAN recalls the board had earlier promised to reschedule the examinations for some candidates whose cases were exceptional, adding that candidates, who fall under such categories would be contacted before then.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet
2 Folorunsho Alakija Richest African woman wants YABATECH to become a...bullet
3 Obafemi Awolowo University Transportation crisis in OAU as more...bullet

Related Articles

UTME JAMB pays N1bn to CBT centres, says official
JAMB Exam body makes N8.5b from 2018 UTME forms
Hell Bound Police arrest pastor for running fake WAEC center
Simon Godwin Idoko Man graduates with first class after writing UTME six times
University of Ibadan UI advises 408 students to withdraw because of poor performance
Aliyu Wamakko Senator denies receiving EFCC invitation
2018 UTME JAMB says there is no admission cut-off mark yet
JAMB Exam board concludes UTME in 8 countries
2018 UTME JAMB Registrar says 1.1m candidates score above 100
2018 UTME JAMB explains what happens to results that were removed from portal

Student Pulse

Muslim students condemn rising case of drug abuse among youths
MSSN Muslim students criticise rising case of drug abuse among youths
UNN student wins national statistics competition
University of Nigeria, Nsukka UNN student wins national statistics competition
After shutting school for 4 days, FUOYE directs students to resume for exams
Federal University, Oye Ekiti After shutting school for 4 days, FUOYE directs students to resume for exams
Why Ambrose Alli University run 10km road race against cultism
Ambrose Ali University Why we run 10km road race against cultism- VC