Here's why lecturers rejected sexual harassment bill in 2016

Following the sex-for-mark scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi has explained why Nigerian lecturers rejected the proposed sexual harassment bill by the Senate in 2016.

Ogunyemi in an interview with the Punch said the sexual harassment bill was targeted at only male lecturers, adding that the rule of lawmaking does not permit you to target legislation against a group or an individual.

He said ''that bill was too restricted. What the lawmakers did was to narrow down on lecturers. Laws should be made open; not saying lecturers, male lecturers, who are in tertiary institutions harassing female students.

''The phrases in the bill, which we brought out, showed ample instances of direct targets at lecturers. Everyone can study it closely. You will find places where the lawmakers make it an offence for lecturers to wink or smile to students forgetting that learning takes place in a friendly environment''.

Don't target only lecturers, there is sexual harassment everywhere- ASUU

Citing the case of a female corps member, who was allegedly sexually harassed Ogunyemi argued that there is sexual harassment everywhere even among the lawmakers.

''We told them that sexual harassment takes place everywhere including in the National Assembly. And we sighted the case of a female youth corps member who was also harassed in the National Assembly at that time. It was on record.

''So, don’t target people with a bill. You can work on existing laws and enforce them.''

The OAU sex-for-mark saga

Recall that a lecturer at the Department of Accounting at Obafemi Awolowo, Professor Richard Akindele was in the news for demanding five rounds of sex from a female student.

Prof Akindele was exposed on Monday, April 9, 2018, when the audio conversation between him and the female student went viral.

In the four-minute audio clip, the lecturer was heard demanding sex with the yet-to-be-identified student five times before he could upgrade her 33 marks to a pass.

However, following the report of the investigative panel set up by Obafemi Awolowo University Management, Prof Akindele, who is also said to be a Pastor at a Christ Apostolic Church in Ile-Ife, Osun State was suspended.