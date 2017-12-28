Here are Societies and Clubs fresh students can join on campus

news

When secondary school leavers gain admission into a tertiary institution, they often don't know what society to join on campus.

Joining the right clubs and societies on campus allows fresh students to make new friends and enhances their academic pursuit on campus.

Again, playing active roles in a campus legitimate club or society also strengthens new students with leadership skill and could also protect them from being hijacked by cult groups on campus.

So, to prevent the new students from joining the wrong groups, here are the different societies and clubs they will find in Nigerian universities and polytechnics.

Professional Clubs and Societies:

Every department has an association that draws its members only from within the departments and faculties. This association is guided and supported by departmental heads and faculty Deans.

So, freshers are free to join such associations as Engineering Students Society, Association of Mass Communication Students and any faculty-based society on their campus.

Religious Societies:

There is a noticeable presence of two religious societies on every campus as every institution has at least a mosque and a church in the school premises.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to avoid getting lured into cultism

These Campus Houses of Gods are managed by the religious societies on campus. It is, therefore, advisable for a fresher who wants to maintains his or her religious practices either join the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN or the Nigerian Christian Students Fellowship. Other religious associations are; Evangelical Christian Union, Agape, Methodist Student Union, Ahmadiya Students’ Society etc.

Home-based Societies:

Freshers can also associate themselves with groups that are formed to promote unity among students that come from particular regions or towns.

Such associations or unions include Delta State students' Association, Egba Students Union, Ijebu Students’ Association, Afikpo Local Government Students’ Association and so on.

Press Club:

New students of Mass Communication or communication-related courses and other students who have interest in writing will find Campus Press Club very useful.

This could also serve as a training ground for the students to cut their teeth and sharpen their skills in writing and reporting.

Philanthropic Clubs:

The aim of these clubs is to render selfless services to the institution. A fresh student can join one of these clubs which include, Man O' War, Junior Chamber International JCI, Rotary Club, Lion Club, Red Cross etc.

Social/Cultural Societies:

Social and cultural groups abound in Nigerian campuses. The most popular among them is the Kegite group.

The Kegite group is believed to be a social group that makes university campus lively with their songs and gyrations. The membership of these groups are open to all students and freshers are not exempted from joining these social groups.