Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soon

The NYSC boss says the Federal Government may increase the corpers' allawee after reviewing the national minimum wage.

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) Sulaiman Kazaure has raised the hope of serving corps members as he informed them about an increment in their monthly allowance.

The DG on Monday, April 23, 2018, said the increase in corps members allowance will be determined by the Federal Government's new national minimum wage.

Kazaure while fielding questions from newsmen made this announcement after the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Kusalla, Karaye Local Government Area of Kano state.

ALSO READ: Top 10 universities owned by churches and their tuition fees

He said “our efforts to ensure that the monthly allowance of the corps members is increased have yielded a very good result following series of discussion with the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige.

“The N18,800 paid to Corps members is grossly inadequate to cater for their needs during the mandatory one year service to the nation.

“The federal government had set-up a committee to look into the upward review of the minimum wage which will determine the increase of the corps members’ allowance.”

“We have been assured that when the new minimum wage takes effect, also the corps members allowance will be reviewed upward”.

NYSC advises corps members to be hardworking

Meanwhile, the NYSC State Coordinator in Osun State, Emmanuel Attah has urged corps members serving in the state to be tolerant, hardworking and contribute to the development of the country.

Speaking to the corps members posted to the state for their one year National Youth Service during their swearing-in ceremony, Attah urged the youths to endure the physical and psychological training which they would be exposed to on camp.

