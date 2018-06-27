FG to sanction institutions charging above N2000 for post-UTME

news

The Federal Government has warned all tertiary educational institutions across the country against charging more than N2000 for post UTME screening.

The Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu gave the warning at the J oint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Policy Meeting on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Gbongan, Osun on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

The Minister said: At the 2017 policy meeting, I endorsed that any institution which was interested in conducting any form of Post-UTME screening could do so, but that the gross charge for the screening should not be more than N2,000.

“Once again, let me caution heads of tertiary institutions that it would not be tolerated for any institution to charge any fee beyond the approved two thousand naira (N2000).

“Firmer sanctions than those of last session shall be applied to cases of violation,”

Going forward, the policy meeting will determine admission guidelines

Adamu also said the policy meeting would the forum where agenda and guidelines for admission to all tertiary educational institutions in the country would be set.

“Therefore, no admission to any tertiary institutions should be announced before the policy meeting.

“It is appreciated that the meeting is being held early enough for the commencement of the new session.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board should ensure that the policy meeting is now held not later than June every year”

In his remarks, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, said UTME scores were not the cut off marks to gain admission into universities.