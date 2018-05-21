Home > Communities > Student >

The Minister's daughter gained admission into American University of Nigeria in 2014 and graduated in 2018 with first class degree in English Language.

Hafsat Jalila Adamu with her school mates at American University of Nigeria

(Glisten International Academy/Twitter)
Hafsat Jalila Adamu, the daughter of the Minister of Education, Prof Adamu Adamu has reportedly graduated with a first class degree in English language from American University of Nigeria, Yola.

Miss Adamu gained admission into the private university in 2014, a year before her father became the Minister of Education.

A total of 158 students graduated from the institution. While 136 of the graduates had first degrees, 22 bagged post graduate degrees.

A student of Accounting, Miss Benedict Egwuchukwu emerged as the Best Graduating Student with a cumulative grade point average of 3.98 on a scale 4 points.

Only 28 candidates register for exam in Zamfara state play

Minister of Edication, Mallam Adamu Adamu

(Punch)

However, while addressing the graduands, AUN’s President Dr Dawn Dekle said that her desire is to lay the foundation for a sustainable university.

Dekle also urged staff and students to share in the sustainability vision which required collective efforts and sacrifices, adding that achieving such feat was the best way to complement the efforts made by AUN’s founder, former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

“I believe our best way to show gratitude for this gift is to make AUN sustainable for generations of students to come. Our gift back to our Founder will be a sustainable AUN,” she said.

“Therefore, from this day forward, the day of my inauguration, I wish to be known as the Sustainability President. I understand the challenges involved, as sustainability will require approaches and ideas that are not in place today. It will require all of us to have an entrepreneurial and growth mindset.” Dr Dekle, who was inaugurated as AUN’s fourth substantive president since its inception, congratulated the graduating students for joining the university’s alumni. She called on them to be good ambassadors of the university.

The American University of Nigeria is a private tertiary institution owned by the former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

 

