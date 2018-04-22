news

The Covenant University in Nigeria has been selected as the second university in Africa to administer the Jim Ovia Foundation Leader Scholarship (JOFLS).

The Africa America Institute (AAI) has consequently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Covenant University in Nigeria to make the institution the second university partner for the JOFLS.

The Jim Ovia Foundation disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

It said that by this arrangement, Covenant University and Ashesi University in Ghana, the AAI’s initial university partner, are to oversee admissions of the JOFLS applicants according to their universities’ admission criteria.

The JOFLS is a partnership between the Jim Ovia Foundation and the Africa-America Institute to have exponential impact in creating a better and brighter future for young Africans.

The statement quoted the founder of the Jim Ovia Foundation, Mr Jim Ovia, as saying that “we need to collectively empower young people and create a network of future leaders and game changers that can propel our continent.”

“This JOFLS Fund and partnership with AAI are part of my continued dedication and I am pleased that the prestigious Covenant University is now a part of the process.”

Ovia said that Covenant University was selected based on its strong academic performance and commitment to mentoring and supporting scholars, while studying at the institution.

Covenant University was founded in 2001.

In 2016, Covenant University ranked first among Nigerian Universities (both private and public) with the most employable graduates.

The statement said that JOFLS was made possible by the generous philanthropy of the Jim Ovia Foundation and was currently offered through Ashesi University and Covenant University for high-achieving but under-resourced students.

“The vision of JOFLS is to support these students through the entire course of acquiring the necessary skills for their chosen dynamic and innovation-driven careers.

“To be considered for the Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship, please visit http://www.aaionline.org/ for more details,” the statement said.