Corps members offer free medical service in Yobe

Still celebrating the 45th anniversary of the National Youth Service Corps, serving corps members in Yobe are offering free medical services to communities in the state.

Mrs Grace J. Adzer, the NYSC Coordinator in Yobe while inspecting the free medical service said the exercise was designed to help the poor people in the communities.

She said: “We’re here for health outreach as part of the activities marking the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the NYSC scheme, we brought Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses to show love and render free consultancy services, drug administration and treatments.

“We are here with our full medical team that will carry out different free tests on the people and also administer them with free drugs. We are offering free medical services to the community and encourage them feel better so that they can pick up the pieces of their lives,”

The coordinator also advised the corps members to have a positive outlook towards life adding that the NYSC will always remember them.

NYSC was established by Decree No. 24 of May 22, 1973 during the regime of General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) which is now an Act of Parliament as a way of reuniting the country after the civil war that ended in 1970.