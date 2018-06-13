Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Corps members offer free medical service in Yobe

NYSC Corps members offer free medical service in Yobe

Mrs Grace J. Adzer, the NYSC Coordinator in Yobe while inspecting the free medical service said the exercise was designed to help the poor people in the communities.

  • Published:
Corps members to get health insurance in 2018 budget play

Corps members at orientation camp

(PM News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Still celebrating the 45th anniversary of the National Youth Service Corps, serving corps members in Yobe are offering free medical services to communities in the state.

Mrs Grace J. Adzer, the NYSC Coordinator in Yobe while inspecting the free medical service said the exercise was designed to help the poor people in the communities.

She said: “We’re here for health outreach as part of the activities marking the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the NYSC scheme,  we brought Doctors,  Pharmacists, Nurses to show love and render free consultancy services, drug administration and treatments.

“We are here with our full medical team that will carry out different free tests on the people and also administer them with free drugs. We are offering free medical services to the community and encourage them feel better so that they can pick up the pieces of their lives,”

ALSO READ: Kaduna Corps members demand increase in allowance as NYSC turns 45

The coordinator also advised the corps members to have a positive outlook towards life adding that the NYSC will always remember them.

NYSC was established by Decree No. 24 of May 22, 1973 during the regime of General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) which is now an Act of Parliament as a way of reuniting the country after the civil war that ended in 1970.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Higher National Diploma Finally, FG scraps HND certificates in polytechnicsbullet
2 HND/BSc Discrimination 15 courses you can no longer study in Nigerian...bullet
3 NANS Nigerian Students want ASUU to consult them before going on strikebullet

Related Articles

National Youth Service Corps Kaduna Corps members demand increase in allowance as NYSC turns 45
Sickle Cell NYSC member donates drugs to over 300 patients
National Youth Service Corps NYSC advises corps members to serve not to win souls
National Youth Service Corps We did not introduce shariah practices in FCT camp- NYSC
Nigerian Universities Fresh graduates are being considered for one year training before NYSC
In Anambra NYSC at 45: 100 prisoners get free medical service
NYSC Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soon

Student Pulse

UI pardons student dismissed for insulting VC on Facebook
University of Ibadan UI pardons student dismissed for insulting VC on Facebook
UNILAG lecturer in alleged sex scandal says he was blackmailed
University of Lagos UNILAG VC wants sexual harassment victim to show up
Former school drop out emerges best graduating student
Babcock University Former school drop out emerges best graduating student
NUC releases list of approved varsities for post-graduate studies in Nigeria
State of Education Nigeria produces half-baked graduates because of lecturers' indiscipline - Ex- VC