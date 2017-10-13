Home > Communities > Student >

Caleb University School subscribes to 120 cut-off-mark of JAMB

Caleb University in Imota,   Lagos State, says its cut-off mark for admission in the 2017/2018 academic session will be 120 as stipulated by Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Daniel Aina, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that the cut-off mark was aimed at “liberalising admission” into tertiary institutions and give access to the best candidates.

“The 120 cut-off mark was a joint decision of all Nigeria universities vice chancellors, not the JAMB alone."

“Since universities are still at liberty to conduct Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to access their candidates and select the best, we are sure to still have the best students in the system to admit,’’ he said.

Aina said the Post-UTME could not be cancelled in universities as “JAMB score is not enough to test the capability of a student’’.

He said that admission into Caleb University was not only about JAMB scores as there were other criteria the university employed to access candidates before recommending them for admission.

According to him, candidates who choose Caleb University and scored 120 and above would still be interviewed among other processes of selection.

“That a candidate scores 300 or more is not a license to be admitted in Caleb.

“You can score that much and still be denied admission if you have no moral value, while a candidate who scored between 120 and 200 marks may be admitted if he or she has excellent moral value and positive character.

“We do not just want to admit an academic giant, but a moral dwarf, so we ensure that a candidate is certified both academically and morally,’’ he said. 

