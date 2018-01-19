Home > Communities > Student >

Buhari approves UNILAG TV licence

University of Lagos Buhari approves UNILAG TV licence

Following Buhari's approval of the TV licence, UNILAG becomes the first university to run a TV station in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Buhari approves UNILAG TV licence play

VC UNILAG VISIT FEMI ADESINA 1. L-R; University of Lagos The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ołuwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe present a gift to the SSAP on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina during a courtesy visit at the State House in Abuja

(ThisDay)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two months after UNILAG announced the establishment of its TV station, President Muhammadu Buhari has on Thursday, January 18 approved a licence for the first campus TV in Nigeria.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and the Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu, announced the approval of the license at the Presidential Villa.

Commenting on the development, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe said the TV license approval confirms President Muhammadu Buhari's position on free press and information.

Professor Ołuwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe, the new VC of Unilag play

Professor Ołuwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe, the new VC of Unilag

(Vanguard)

He added that the TV station would enhance research-oriented education and ease communication within and outside the university campus. 

ALSO READ: This is why UNILAG students think they are the best

Ogundipe said, “It is now on record that the present administration signed the first campus TV licence and we remain deeply grateful to the president.

“The university is a brand. We want the university to be the research hub in Africa, and we are working towards being among the best three in the entire continent,’’

UNILAG Senate House play

UNILAG Senate House

(Lightlive)

 

HOD of Mass Communication Department commends Buhari

Moreover, the Head of Mass Communication Department, Prof Ralph Akinfeleye who accompanied the VC to the Presidential Villa also commended the present administration for approving the TV license in three years.

Akinfeleye said it took the university 25 years to get the first campus Radio station licence, but the TV station licence was processed in three years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Federal University of Technology How armed robbers inspired 4 FUTO...bullet
2 Pulse List 9 types of lecturers you'll find in Nigerian universitiesbullet
3 Pulse List 6 requirements you MUST meet to gain admission into...bullet

Related Articles

University of Lagos UNILAG VC explains why Nigerian varsities aren't among the best
Sexual Harassment We asked students to suggest punishment for randy lecturers, here's what they said
Sexual Harassment UNILAG graduate claims lecturer put his "wretched hand" on her thigh
Admission Seekers Here are Societies and Clubs fresh students can join on campus
Pulse List 5 ways to avoid getting into trouble with your lecturers in 2018
Covenant University CU emerges Africa's 3rd best in Computer Science Publication
Pulse List 6 requirements you MUST meet to gain admission into higher institutions
JAMB Exam body orders all institutions to end 2017 admission by January 25
University of Ilorin UNILORIN wins maiden West Africa debate competition in Ghana
 Joseph Ayo Babalola University JABU graduates 23 first class students

Student Pulse

PushCV
PushCV Reviewing the platform that connects job seekers and top employers
NOUN
NOUN Alumni Association decry discrimination against members
JABU graduates 23 first class students
 Joseph Ayo Babalola University JABU graduates 23 first class students
UNILORIN wins maiden West Africa debate competition in Ghana
University of Ilorin UNILORIN wins maiden West Africa debate competition in Ghana