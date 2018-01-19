Buhari approves UNILAG TV licence

news

Two months after UNILAG announced the establishment of its TV station, President Muhammadu Buhari has on Thursday, January 18 approved a licence for the first campus TV in Nigeria.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and the Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu, announced the approval of the license at the Presidential Villa.

Commenting on the development, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe said the TV license approval confirms President Muhammadu Buhari's position on free press and information.

He added that the TV station would enhance research-oriented education and ease communication within and outside the university campus.

Ogundipe said, “It is now on record that the present administration signed the first campus TV licence and we remain deeply grateful to the president.

“The university is a brand. We want the university to be the research hub in Africa, and we are working towards being among the best three in the entire continent,’’

HOD of Mass Communication Department commends Buhari

Moreover, the Head of Mass Communication Department, Prof Ralph Akinfeleye who accompanied the VC to the Presidential Villa also commended the present administration for approving the TV license in three years.

Akinfeleye said it took the university 25 years to get the first campus Radio station licence, but the TV station licence was processed in three years.