ATBU students protest over lack of water and power on campus

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU students protest over lack of water and power on campus

Some aggrieved male students also accused the university management of treating female students better than them.

Students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi are protesting against the school management over the lack of water and power on their campus.

The protest partially disrupted academic activities in the university as the as the students blocked the main entrance into the University.

According to Daily Trust, the students said the protest was staged because they want the university management to feel their sufferings.

Some of the students who spoke with newsmen said their hostels have been without electricity and water for weeks.

Some aggrieved students also accused the management of preferential treatment as the female hostels have electricity while the male hostels are left in darkness.

The protesting students, however, vowed that academic activities will not take place in the university until their demands are met.

ATBU reacts to students protests

Reacting to the students' protest, the University Public Relations Officer, Zailani Bappah said the protest was due to the failure of the institution's control room some days ago.

Bappah, however, said a new transformer would soon be installed to address the water and power issues on campus.

He added that appropriate measures had been taken by the university management to reduce the sufferings of the students.

 

