Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), the first private medical university has started admission for its first set of students.

The university, which is located in River state was approved by the National University Commission, NUC and was among the six new institutions the Federal Government recently licensed to begin operation.

So, if you are considering a private university of medicine in the upcoming UTME, here are five things you need to know about the first private university of medical sciences in Nigeria.

1. Founder

PAMO University of Medical Sciences was founded by the former governor of River State, Dr Peter Otunuya Odili CON, who is also the Founder and Chairman of the PAMO Clinics and Hospitals Group.

The ex-governor's decision to establish the first private medical university in Nigeria was probably influenced by his academic background.

Odili graduated from the Medical School of the University of Nigeria, Nnsuka and further pursued his post-graduate study in Tropical Medicine at the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

This medical background explains the reasons for the establishment of PAMO Clinics and Hospitals Group, which are said to have been at the forefront of the provision of high-class medical care and services to residents and visitors to Port Harcourt and Rivers State for nearly 40 years.

2. Faculty and Courses offered

PUMS has two take off faculties; Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and Faculty of Clinical Science which offer such courses as Anatomy, Biochemistry, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Pharmacology and Physiology.

3. Vision and Mission

This medical university was established with a vision to become the foremost medical University in Nigeria, recognized locally and globally for quality and excellence in health services, medical education and research.

And as the first private medical institution in Nigeria, PUMS aims to provide excellent medical training for the production of world-class medical and health science professionals characterized by the core values of knowledge, discipline and humane service.

4. Requirements for admission

According to the University Registrar, W.U.G. Imoedemhe, applicants are expected to have five credit passes at SSCE (or equivalent) in relevant subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English Language and Mathematics), at not more than two sittings and, must have scored 200 and above in the 2017/2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

5. How to apply

Applicants who have applied for JAMB and wish to change their first choice institutions to PUMS can apply for a change of institution through JAMB and then apply online at www.pums.edu.ng to qualify for the medical university's screening.