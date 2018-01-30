Home > Communities > Student >

5 things you should know about first private Medical University

Pamo University of Medical Sciences 5 things you should know about Nigeria's 1st private medical university

Pamo University of Medical Sciences is the first private medical university in Nigeria, and if you're considering this school for admission, here are five things you need to know about it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 things you should know about first private Medical University play

PAMO Medical University of Medical Sciences

(PUMS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), the first private medical university has started admission for its first set of students.

The university, which is located in River state was approved by the National University Commission, NUC and was among the six new institutions the Federal Government recently licensed to begin operation.

So, if you are considering a private university of medicine in the upcoming UTME, here are five things you need to know about the first private university of medical sciences in Nigeria.

1. Founder

PAMO University of Medical Sciences was founded by the former governor of River State, Dr Peter Otunuya Odili CON, who is also the Founder and Chairman of the PAMO Clinics and Hospitals Group.

Former Governor of Rivers state- Dr. Peter Odili play

Former Governor of Rivers state- Dr. Peter Odili

(nigerianmonitor)

The ex-governor's decision to establish the first private medical university in Nigeria was probably influenced by his academic background.

Odili graduated from the Medical School of the University of Nigeria, Nnsuka and further pursued his post-graduate study in Tropical Medicine at the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

This medical background explains the reasons for the establishment of  PAMO Clinics and Hospitals Group, which are said to have been at the forefront of the provision of high-class medical care and services to residents and visitors to Port Harcourt and Rivers State for nearly 40 years.

5 things you should know about Nigeria's 1st private medical university play

PAMO Hospital

(Pamoclinic)

 

2. Faculty and Courses offered

PUMS has two take off faculties; Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and Faculty of Clinical Science which offer such courses as Anatomy, Biochemistry, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Pharmacology and Physiology.

3. Vision and Mission

This medical university was established with a vision to become the foremost medical University in Nigeria, recognized locally and globally for quality and excellence in health services, medical education and research.

And as the first private medical institution in Nigeria, PUMS aims to provide excellent medical training for the production of world-class medical and health science professionals characterized by the core values of knowledge, discipline and humane service.

4. Requirements for admission

According to the University Registrar, W.U.G. Imoedemhe, applicants are expected to have five credit passes at SSCE (or equivalent) in relevant subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English Language and Mathematics), at not more than two sittings and, must have scored 200 and above in the 2017/2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

5 things you should know about first private Medical University play

PAMO Medical University of Medical Sciences Library

(PUMS)

 

5. How to apply

Applicants who have applied for JAMB and wish to change their first choice institutions to PUMS can apply for a change of institution through JAMB and then apply online at www.pums.edu.ng to qualify for the medical university's screening.

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 France French Embassy wants Nigerian students to study in its universitiesbullet
2 JAMB 5 things to avoid taking to 2018 UTME exam hallbullet
3 Brunel University UK varsity says Nigerian students use alcohol to...bullet

Related Articles

Cynthia Onwuchuruba Bryte-Chinule Meet the lady who teaches dropout kids Maths in Igbo language [VIDEO]
JAMB 5 things to avoid taking to 2018 UTME exam hall
Brunel University UK varsity says Nigerian students use alcohol to study for exams
Final Year Students 5 things you should do now if you're graduating this semester
University of Abuja Student drags UNIABUJA to court for delaying his project
UNILAG Hall of Residence 5 top hostels in University of Lagos
University of Ilorin UNILORIN bans female students from wearing hair attachments
UTME Admission officers beg JAMB to extend January 25 deadline
JAMB Exam Board recommends 1.6m candidates for admission
University of Benin 5 things you should know about the ban on fellowship groups

Student Pulse

3 issues students face at the end of every semester and how to deal with them
Campus Guide 3 issues students face at the end of every semester and how to deal with them
9 Types of graduating students in Nigerian higher institutions
Final Year Student 9 Types of graduating students in Nigerian higher institutions
5 things you should know about UNIBEN and the ban on fellowship
University of Benin 5 things you should know about the ban on fellowship groups
WAEC Logo
WAEC Council set to conduct maiden Jan/Feb WASSCE for private candidates