5 reasons Nigerian students perform better abroad

If determination, focus and prayers are all it takes to have perfect GP in universities, thousand of Nigerian students at home should be first class graduates.

Have you ever wondered why Nigerians schooling abroad often turn out to better students with better grades than their counterparts in Nigerian universities?

It always excites us to hear stories about how  Nigerians overcome academic hurdles and become the best graduating students in European universities.

Their success stories always tickle us and we love to bask in them not only because they are brilliant students but also because they are Nigerians and of course because success has many friends.

So each time we ask these champions who go to foreign land to bring home academic medals how they do it, they'll say they are just determined, focused and prayerful . These they believe are the key ingredients of their academic success.

However, if determination, focus and prayers are what it takes to have perfect Cumulative Grade Point and become a decorated student at a university in Europe, then half of Nigerian students should always graduate with first class from their various universities because no nation pray like Nigerians.

Nigeria produces first class though but it is crystal clear that Nigeria students in Diaspora always perform better than their counterpart at home.

How did we know this?

We didn't arrive at this conclusion haphazardly. We have spoken with some of these students who were recently celebrated by Nigerian media for no other reason but their academic exploits in foreign lands.

Speaking with the likes of Salisu Dasuki, Eugene Xavier, Ifeoma Onuike and Muhammed Cengis all of whom had their first degree outside Nigeria shows that there are five basic reasons why Nigerian students perform better in a foreign university.

Lecturers' ego:

 A lot of Nigerian lecturers are too egocentric to see a brilliant student. Their sense of pride is measured by how many students fail their course. Have you ever wondered why some lecturers would swear that you cannot have an A or B in their courses? This attitude has killed the morale of many students because no matter how much they try, the A will not be granted.

Imagine a situation when a student chose to commit suicide because he could not pass a certain course no matter how hard he tries. Tragedies like this happen in  Nigerian universities because a lecturer is egocentric to understand why a student would have carry-overs repeatedly in his course.

ASUU Strike:

The Academic Staff Union of Universities incessant strike action is a potential bane of university education in Nigeria. The never fulfilled agreement between the Federal Government and the Union has caused many to drop out. many others who completed their degree program only do so just to have a certificate. ASUU strike can be frustrating especially when the union says the strike is an indefinite one.

This is what happened to Folafoluwa Oginni, who left Obafemi Awolowo University in 2012 due to the unions strike action for Heterfordshire University in the U.K. She returned in 2017 with a perfect 5.0 GP only to find her friends in OAU sitting at home because ASUU has gone on strike again. This disrupts academic performance in more ways than one.

Harassment:

 If you are in Nigeria and you have not heard about sexual harassment you may need to change your friends. For female students, getting good grades sometimes is not determined by academic performance.

There have been so many reported cases of lecturers trying to coerce students to have sex with them in exchange for good grades. Such lecturers door is always and only open to ladies. This does not apply to foreign universities because students get their grades based on their performance and not on any sexual relationship with Prof. Randy.

More theories less practical:

Mustapha Cengiz is a Nigerian student from Kano state, he emerged the best graduating student at the Russian Medical School in June 2017 with a perfect CGP of 5.0. To achieve this requires a good grasp of both practical and theories of the course. When asked to compare the Nigerian education system to that of Russia, Mustapha said the only thing everybody around him has been complaining about is the imbalance between theory and practical.

Poor learning environment:

We can say some universities in Nigeria most especially the first generation Ivory Towers boast of good infrastructural yet the learning environment is not conducive enough to aid proper learning. Some student still receives lectures under a tree shade because the classroom is too small to contain over 500 students admitted for a particular course. This has got the students to protest many times but their agitations only land in deaf ears.

Our universities towers have lost their Ivories because of the poor system that tends to favour nobody. the lecturers groan about everything they don't have and the students being the grass under the feet of the two elephants only withdraw in silence or struggle to see the battle to the end. We celebrate only the few that survive the hurdles with good grades.

