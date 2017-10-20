Home > Communities > Student >

5 acts that could get you kicked out of Covenant University

Covenant University 5 acts that could get you kicked out of this school

This rulebook applies to all students because the school management does not recognise any sacred cow in the University.

  • Published:
Students.com play

Students.com

(This is what dress code looks like at CU)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Covenant University is no doubt one of the best higher institutions in Nigeria. It is also one of the universities with seemingly unthinkable codes of conducts.

Some of the acts people don't believe amount to an offence in other universities are enshrined in the covenant university handbook as punishable offences that either get you rusticated or expelled.

This rulebook applies to all students because the school management does not recognise any sacred cow in the University.

This is evident in the statement of the Chancellor of the University when he said in an interview that his adopted son, governors' children and relatives of a former president of Nigeria were once rusticated.

What was their offence? They were rusticated simply because they refused to follow the University rules.

Covenant University play

Covenant University

 

So, if Bishop David Oyedepo's son could be rusticated from the University, then anyone caught violating the rule can be kicked out like the son of nobody.

Students have been suspended or expelled for these five acts which in other institutions may be nothing.  But hey, CU authorities believe they are punishable.

1   Watching or listening to worldly music:

If you think listening to music is not an offence, it depends on the kind of music you are playing. If you get an A in a difficult test and you play Olamide's 'Wo' to celebrate yourself, you should be ready to pack your books and bags out of the university.

Such was the fate of a 400 level student in 2012 who was expelled for watching indecent and secular music on his laptop.

istockphoto play

istockphoto

(Covenant University students are not permitted to listen to worldy music)

 

Meanwhile, the students' handbook says a student of the institution is not allowed to be in possession of any unholy material in the form of pictures, music or videos.

2  Church service attendance:

As a student in Covenant University, you cannot, I repeat you cannot afford to miss any church service. Church service is one of the main activities for which the school is known and your father's presidential connection cannot be exchanged for that.

In 2012, about 200 students were expelled for their ''disregard of paramount core values''. Chapel attendance is the number one rule under student conduct in the school's handbook. It reads: "Chapel attendance is mandatory for all students. All students are expected to maintain decorum during Chapel services"

Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel is built on 12 pillars play

Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel is built on 12 pillars

(thenationonlineng)

 

If you can not keep to this rule, keep off. If you go there to form you are spiritual and not religious, you'll end up practising your spirituality in another university.

3. Easter Program Attendance:

In April 2017, a group of 200 students were suspended for refusing to attend the Easter program tagged Youth Alive.

The parents and students described the suspension as unjust, but to the management, that sounds like a story for the Gods because they were all aware of the ever living rules before their admission into the Univerisity. 

4. Rocking Waist Trimmer.

Wearing waist trimmer according to the handbook is an act of indecent behaviour manifested through reckless dressing.

A 200 Level student of the Department of Mass Communication has been suspended for wearing waist trimmer. However, his suspension order was changed to expulsion after a search carried out in his hostel room showed he had lipsticks, pancake, and other make-up items.

amazon.com play

amazon.com

(Covenant University student suspended for wearing waist trimmer after which he was expelled for having make up items.)

 

Oops! that guy was gay. No he was just effeminate. Whatever name you call his act, the university seriously disapprove any homosexual tendency and the boy knew, at least he had the handbook.

The University's position on homosexuality is  captured in the handbook and it reads: Any act of lesbianism or homosexualism is strictly prohibited in the Halls of Residence, within the University and outside the University environment.

5   Pornography:

If there is any offence that attracts immediate expulsion from CU, it is the sex-relates ones. The university frowns so much at everything sexy. If you are looking for campus hot legs, you cannot find them in this institution because the rule says all skirts must be five to seven inches below the knees.

This is why two students in 2015 were expelled for having pornographic images on their phones.

There are hundreds of other rules in the University handbook that attract rustication or expulsion. These are a few offences for which students have been rusticated or expelled in recent times.

And since the knowledge of the rules precedes admission, it is advisable that students get to know about these rules before accepting the admission letter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Covenant University Bishop Oyedepo explains how his adopted son was...bullet
2 Studying Abroad Nigeria is abandoning students on scholarship in...bullet
3 NYSC Gunmen kill Corps member for refusing to surrender his phonebullet

Related Articles

Covenant University Bishop Oyedepo explains how his adopted son was rusticated
Higher Institution List of private universities in Nigeria
In Anambra 2 principals sacked for collecting illegal fees from students
Nile University Abuja school emerges winner of 2017 private universities’ debate
Private University vs Public University This debate is senseless
Landmark University School’s energy breakthrough will help tackle environmental challenges
Covenant University Why this private school produces the most employable graduates
Bishop Oyedepo Is Covenant University's chancellor abusing his position as a Man of God?

Student Pulse

Amechi Amuegbunam, the Nigerian student sentenced to four years in prison in the United States.
Amechi Amuegbunam Nigerian student jailed in US for defrauding 17 companies of $3.7m
Gov. Willie Obiano thinks Nigeria needs prayers
In Anambra 2 principals sacked for collecting illegal fees from students
LAUTECH entrance
Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology Now that LAUTECH calls off one strike, how long will it take to start another?
Taofeeqah Oloriegbe died five days to Convocation
University Of Ilorin UNILORIN student dies 5 days before convocation