You won't believe these 10 names belong to real churches

These church names are so ridiculous that the fact that they are actually real is just unbelievable.

Who comes up with these names? play

Who comes up with these names?

(kokofeed)
The church is definitely a sacred place of worship. So, it makes sense that the name would reflect this right?

Well, not all churches have figured this out yet, hence this hilarious strange names.

Here are 10 strange and funny names of real churches.

1. Barking Methodist Church in East London: Who wants to attend a church that barks?

(Barking Methodist Church)

 

2. The Five Precious Wounds Catholic Church, Stonebridge: This is still from London. All we can say is ‘why?’

(parish.rcdow)

 

3. Custom House Baptist Church: We hear this and what comes to mind are Customs officers. We can't help but wonder it is a church for just custom officers. This is the only explanation for why a church would be called a ‘Custom House.’ This is also from London.

(googleusercontent)

 

Let's bring it home. These remaining seven names are from our very own motherland, Nigeria.

4. Laboratory Church of God: What? Why?

(nairaland)

 

5. Run For Your Life Ministry: Is the church for only runners?

(nairaland)

ALSO READ: 5 interesting church posters that will have you laughing out loud

6. Elshaddai Shall Not Die Ministries: We already know this to be true. So, why does it have to be the name of a church?

(kokofeed)

 

7. NTA Channel Jesus new Testament Assembly Worldwide: First of all, this is just too long. Secondly, why do Nigerian churches, schools, e.t.c always say worldwide when there is only one branch?

(kokofeed)

 

8. One Flesh Ministry International: Another international church that has not left the shores of Nigeria.

(kokofeed)

 

9. Occupy Till I Come Deliverance Ministry: Who is I? Jesus????

(kokofeed)

 

10. Mountain of Swallowing Problems Interdenomination Prayer Ministry: Where do we even start from?Swallowing ministry? Okay o. Also, shouldn't it say interdenominational?

(kokofeed)

 

As we all know, Naija no dey carry last. Unfortunately, this also applies to church names. Here are additional names that we simply couldn't ignore.

Guided Missiles Church

Jehova Sharp Sharp (Festac)

Satan in Trouble Ministry

(kokofeed)

 

Fire for Fire Ministry

Guided Missiles Church

FIST OF FURY (NTA road, Port Harcourt)

(kokofeed)

The Yoke Must Broke Ministry

Jesus Heal Ministry

According to the Newfrontiers,  “The name that you choose does make a difference."

“For many people, it is the very first impression they will get of your church, and the way they perceive you (and even whether or not they decide to rock up and visit you) will be decided in part by the impression this name makes on them.”

Churches really need to take this listen when it comes to choosing their names.

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

