You need to read 10 encouraging Bible verses on a daily basis

Motivate your faith with the extremely powerful scriptures below.

Facing life, with all of its challenges, on your own can be really difficult. This is why you need to read these 10 encouraging Bible verses on a daily basis.

They are:

1. Philippians 4:13 - 

"I can do all things through Him who strengthens me."

2. Lamentations 3:22–23 - 

"The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness."

3. Ephesians 2:10 - 

"For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them."

4. Isaiah 33:2 - 

"O Lord, be gracious to us; we wait for you. Be our arm every morning, our salvation in the time of trouble."

ALSO READ: 5 encouraging Bible verses for Christian singles

5. Galatians 2:20 -

"I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me."

6. Galatians 6:9 - 

"And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up."

7. Romans 8:28–29 - 

"All things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose…"

8. Psalms 5:3 - 

"O Lord, in the morning you hear my voice; in the morning I prepare a sacrifice for you and watch."

9. James 1:2–4 -

"Consider it pure joy… whenever you face trials of many kinds because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything."

10. Psalms 4:8 - 

"In peace, I will both lie down and sleep; for you alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety.

Trust me, these verses will fuel your faith in God and change your life.

