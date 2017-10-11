Why churches need to start taking praise & worship seriously

It is increasingly common to hear people say that the House of God (church) is boring.

They say that the sermon is really just recitation of the Bible while praise and worship is another dead end.

In fact, this is one of the many reasons that millennials cite for leaving older churches for newer ones .

While I sympathise with the older churches, I can not say I blame the millennials because any church without an amazing praise and worship session is not the total package.

Let me explain. A church is an amazing place for believers, they come here to fellowship with others, listen to uplifting music before hearing the word of God. If one part of this arrangement is ruined, everything is spoilt.

Here is why:

Praise and worship ushers you into God’s presence.

Psalm 100:1–4 says, “Make a joyful noise, shout to the Lord, all you lands! Serve the Lord with gladness, come before His presence with singing. Know that the Lord, He is God. It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves. We are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, And into His courts with praise.”

Notice the joyful part. This is where most churches go wrong. This scripture is the perfect explanation for why churches need to deliver powerful sessions.

It gives worshippers the opportunity to really lose themselves as they focus on God.

You need good music, instruments and singers for this. See 1 Kings 8:11, 2 Chronicles 5:6 and 2 Chronicles 7:1–4 for proof that a good praise and worship might be the missing ingredient in your church.

Basically, it wets their appetite for the delicious sermon the pastor is about to deliver.

No wonder A.W. Tozer said, “Without worship, we go about miserable.” One without the other leaves a bad taste in the congregation's mouth and prevents them from truly enjoying the whole service.

Caran of Proverbs Momma took the words right out of my mouth when she wrote this.

In her words, “If church service were a meal, for example, the praise and worship is your appetizer-it gets me started and in the right mindset. It helps me focus on Christ. It prepares my heart and my mind for the message. Then the sermon is the meal.

God uses my preacher like a fork to shovel in His word and sustain me. Then the fellowship with the congregation is like the dessert. It is there where I can build relationships, accountability partners, and friends who are a good influence in my life. THE PERFECT MEAL. But again, for me, it all starts with the praise and worship.”

There is nothing more frustrating than going to church ready to praise and worship God but you simply can not because the singers, music or something is lacking.

Kudos to churches that realise the importance of this and put the effort required to help their congregation worship God, properly.