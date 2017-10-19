Home > Communities > Religion >

What religion says about blood transfusion & organ donation

Religion Vs Science What Christianity & Islam say about blood transfusion

We find out how different religious denominations see blood transfusion and organ donation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
What Christianity &amp; Islam say about blood transfusion play

What Christianity & Islam say about blood transfusion

(chinakasreflections)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The issue of blood and organ transfusions combined with faith can be quite complicated.

Some regard these things as very noble acts, while others see them as unnatural things created to undermine God’s work. Interesting, right?

It is this contrast among people of different beliefs that we are exploring today.

Here is how different religious denominations see blood and organ donations.

Anglican: These two things are accepted by the church. According to Blood banker, this denomination believes in sacrificing for others.

Baptists and the Catholic Church: These two share the same view on these medical procedures. Both see transfusions and donations as an act of charity guaranteed to reduce the pain of others. In 2014, Pope Francis described the act of organ donation as a "testimony of love for our neighbour.” However, he does not encourage organ donation for commercial purposes.

Pope Francis on organ donation play

Pope Francis on organ donation

(donors1)

 

Speaking on his behalf, Rome’s mayor, Ignazio Marino said, “The pope authorized me to say that in his view organ donation through generosity must be encouraged, but the commercial use of organs is immoral.

“We need to explain that donating organs is a gesture of love. Each of us, for example, has two kidneys, and giving one of them to a relative or a person we love is a beautiful gesture. Entering into the spiral of trade and sales is a crime.”

Religion on organ donation play

Religion on organ donation

(twitter/organindia1)

Islam: Muslims are okay with these two things as long as they pass two conditions, the offer must be free and there must be proof of consent from the donor. Also, it must really be of major benefit to the recipient. Helping and saving a human life is a big deal to Muslims so they would never refuse to help if they can.

Years ago, this used to be a taboo for Islam. This belief was eventually changed in 1983 by the Moslem Religious Council.

Islam on organ donation play

Islam on organ donation

(slideshare)

 

Jehovah’s Witness: It is common knowledge that this religious group does not believe in donating blood or accepting blood transfusions. For them, this is not a medical issue but a religious one. They believe that avoiding anything that involves blood is both an act of obedience and respect for God.

This belief is based on the following verses; Genesis 9:4; Leviticus 17:10; Deuteronomy 12:23; Acts 15:28, 29 and Leviticus 17:14.

Genesis 9:4: “But flesh (meat) with…blood…ye shall not eat”

Leviticus 17:12–14: “…No soul of you shall eat blood…whosoever eateth it shall be cut off”

Acts 15:29: “That ye abstain…from blood…”

Jehovah's Witnesses disapprove of blood transfusions play

Jehovah's Witnesses disapprove of blood transfusions

(slideshare)

ALSO READ: Jehovah's Witness dies after rejecting blood transfusion during child birth

In an emergency, they opt for doctors to use blood-conservation techniques as opposed to blood transfusions.

This belief is so important that anyone that knowingly receives a blood transfusion is seen as a sinner who longer has eternal life. This tinted person is also shunned by other Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Interestingly, the group is okay with organ donations as long as it involves the cornea, kidney, other tissues and bones. For Jehovah’s Witnesses, the fact that the Bible does not comments directly transplants gives room for individuals to decide.

Lutheran Church: Based on a resolution, made in 1984, members are encouraged to donate because it is “an expression of sacrificial love for a neighbour in need.” Members are also advised to “consider donating and to make any necessary family legal arrangements, including the use of a signed donor card.”

religion on organ donation play

religion on organ donation

(slideshare)

 

Mormons: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is okay with the donation of organs and tissues.

Seventh-Day Adventist: A lot of people believe that this church is like Jehovah’s Witness when it comes to transfusions. This is quite wrong since the church is fine with it. So fine that they even have numerous Seventh-day Adventist transplant hospitals.

Shinto or Shintoism: This is a Japanese religion that sees a dead body as a powerful thing, thus taking an organ from it is considered a serious crime. So, any form of donation or transplantation is forbidden.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Jehovah’s Witness United Nations steps in to demand group’s religious...bullet
2 Pulse List 3 popular things Christians do that are deeply rooted in...bullet
3 Pulse List You won't believe these 10 names belong to real churchesbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Is Jehovah's Witness really an extremist organisation?
Touching! This Is Why These Doctors Are Bowing Down To A Dead Boy
In Australia Pregnant Jehovah’s Witness diagnosed with Leukemia dies with baby after rejecting blood transfusion
Religious Belief Jehovah's Witness Member Dies After Refusing Blood Transfusion
Delusion or faith? Jehovah's Witness dies after rejecting blood transfusion during child birth
Daily Devotion November 24, 2015 A Faith Perspective
MindPower Your thought patterns and your health
Jehovah's Witness 5 interesting ways this church differs from others
South African Pastors 5 times church members suffered at the hands of these ministers
Opinion Poll Are Nigerians guilty of relying too much on religion?

Religion

religious crisis
Religious Crisis Northern Christians cry out for help
A particular church in Cross River state charges for deliverance and other services. Would you agree to this?
Bribery in Church Should pastors demand money for deliverance?
Georgia's South Ossetia labels Jehovah's Witnesses as an extremist organization
Jehovah’s Witness Another city declares religious group as “extremist”
Do you need religion in order to be moral and vice versa?
Opinion Poll Do you need religion to tell difference between good and evil?