Tough Times: 7 great Biblical promises to hold on to

Life has its ups and downs, good times and not so great times. During those tough times , you can hold on to these seven great Biblical promises.

They are:

1. Isaiah 41:13 —

“For I am the LORD your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.”

2. John 16:33 —

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

3. James 1:12 —

“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him.”

4. 2 Corinthians 1:20 —

“For all the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us.”

5. 2 Corinthians 12:9 —

“…My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”

6. I Corinthians 10:13 —

“…God is faithful. He won’t allow you to be tempted beyond your abilities. Instead, with the temptation, God will also supply a way out so that you will be able to endure it.”

7. Romans 8:28 —

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

Why should we believe these Biblical promises?

For one, God is very powerful and always faithful no matter what (See Romans 4:21 and Hebrews 10:23).

Another great reason to trust Him is that He does not lie. “…in the hope of eternal life, which God, who does not lie, promised before the beginning of time”(Titus 1:2.)

Numbers 23:19 adds, “God is not human, that he should lie, not a human being, that he should change his mind. Does he speak and then not act? Does he promise and not fulfill.”

Learn to trust God, hold on to His words in good and bad times.