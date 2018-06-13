Tough Life: 7 Bible verses to help you fight your worries

news

Every day comes with its own of problems that causes us to worry about stuff like money, safety and so on . As Christians, we have been blessed with a Bible filled with solutions. The first thing to do is "take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ" (2 Corinthians 10:5b.) You can take those thoughts captive with the following seven Bible verses :

1. Isaiah 41:10 --

"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

2. Matthew 11:28–30--

"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light."

3. Psalm 46:1--

"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble."

4. John 14:27--

"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid."

5. Psalm 34:18 --

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."

6. Psalms 55:22--

"Cast your burden upon the LORD and He will sustain you; He will never let the righteous be shaken."

7. Matthew 6:25–34 --

"Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can anyone of you by worrying add a single hour to your life? And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you-you of little faith? So do not worry, saying, 'What shall we eat?' or 'What shall we drink?' or 'What shall we wear?' For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own."