Should Christians wear Jewelry?

What does the Bible say about Christian ladies wearing jewelry? Is it permitted or condemned ?

This question is one of those things that the church as a whole cannot seem to agree on.

Some believe it is okay, others say differently. Today, we go directly to the source. Here is what the Bible has to say on this issue .

What the Bible says about Christians wearing jewelry

Ezekiel 16:11–13 says: “I adorned you with ornaments, put bracelets on your wrists, and a chain on your neck. And I put a jewel in your nose, earrings in your ears, and a beautiful crown on your head. Thus you were adorned with gold and silver.”

Song of Solomon 1:10–11 says: “Your cheeks are lovely with ornaments, Your neck with strings of beads. We will make for you ornaments of gold with beads of silver.”

Luke 15:22 says: “But the father said to his servants, ‘Bring out the best robe and put it on him, and put a ring on his hand and sandals on his feet.”

Genesis 24:22 says: “When the camels had finished drinking, the man took out a gold nose ring weighing a bekac and two gold bracelets weighing ten shekels."

Genesis 24:53 says: “Then the servant brought out jewelry of silver, jewelry of gold, and clothing, and gave them to Rebekah. He also gave precious things to her brother and to her mother.”

1 Timothy 2:9–10 says: “in like manner also, that the women adorn themselves in modest apparel, with propriety and moderation, not with braided hair or gold or pearls or costly clothing, but, which is proper for women professing godliness, with good works.”

Proverbs 1:8–9 says: “Do not forsake your mother’s teachings; indeed, they are like a graceful ornament on your head and necklace chains around your neck.”

Based on the scriptures, we can see that use of jewelry is not condemned, however, Christians are urged to focus more on a godly character than the outward appearance (See 1Peter 3:1–4).

What the churches, pastors, and Christians say about wearing jewelry

Jehovah’s Witness

The religious group believes the use of jewelry is not condemned by the Bible.

According to the official site, “faithful women in the Bible adorned themselves and Bible illustrations use jewelry in favorable comparisons.”

Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

In 2016, Pastor Enoch Adeboye shared his thoughts on the use of jewelry, wigs, and makeup.

During that year’s RCCG Convention, he said, “ Strictly speaking I have searched the scripture, there is nowhere that I have found where it is written, if you wear makeup, you will go to hell or you will not make it to heaven, I can’t find it in the Bible. It is not to be found anywhere at all, but I have done my own research.”

Pastor Adeboye closed with this: “Let your dressing be in modest apparel, not of a painting of face or using of gold, necklaces or earrings, but of a pure heart, shamefacedness, and modesty.

“Have you considered Jezebel in the Bible? She was a perfect example of the usage of all these things, and she made all these things of demonic value. May you not be among her descendants in Jesus mighty name. Let your watchword be ‘’WORLDLINESS FORBIDDEN.” Instead of the world copying good things from us (believers), we the believers are the one copying bad things from the world! Very shameful and pathetic!

“Remember, “friendliness with the world equals enmity with God. Beware of the end time vices and change your ways now!”

Opeyemi Ayeola

Last year, Nollywood actress shared her thoughts on wearing jewelry.

She revealed that she had stopped using them after a covenant with God.

In her words, “I studied myself critically and fished out something that I can’t do without, later I discovered that if I left my home without wearing my jewelry and I’ve got to the halfway, I will make a u-turn.

“This implies that I can’t do without my jewelry because I do travel abroad purposely to shop for jewelry alone. Having discovered this, I made a covenant between myself and God that if God can give me baby between now and next year, I will give up jewelry, I will only be seen with my wedding ring and wristwatch and to God who made me, I conceived that very month.

“As a matter of fact, I’ve forgotten the covenant I had with God, it was my husband that reminded me and relate the story of Abraham with me.”

What are your thoughts on this controversial issue?