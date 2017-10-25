Prophet T.B Joshua is a very popular Man of God.

Apparently, he is well liked by both regular folks, who troop to his church to see him and influential people that fly in from various countries.

With the news of the latest visit from a Liberian politician, we take a look at all the times he has met with African leaders.

George Weah

On Sunday, October 22, 2017, the presidential candidate in Liberia attended a service at the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos.

He was welcomed by the prophet who said, “my brother is here today because he loves his country and wants God’s choice for his country.

“He is not here to impose himself. What does God say about his country, Liberia? What is God’s opinion? That is why he is here.”

Senator Yormie Johnson

This Liberian prominent presidential candidate was also at the same Sunday service with Weah.

The fact that these two were attending at the same time did not go unnoticed by T.B Joshua, who said that it was not his place to choose sides.

According to him, his own role is to pray for “the will of God” to be done in the nation of Liberia. The also revealed that he had been contacted by Liberia’s incumbent Vice President, Joseph Boakai.

In his words, “We are not herbalists or witch-doctors; we are people of God. God’s choice is our choice. We cannot pray against God’s will”.

“Without God’s corresponding power, we cannot pray to Him. For every step we take — every movement and action — intimation comes first.

“There must be a suggestion from the Spirit to move before we move. If truly I am a man of God, I must hear from God — move or don’t move.”

“God’s opinion is what we should seek in our country — simple! God is the Answer, the Final.”

Goodluck Jonathan

In 2014, the former President Goodluck Jonathan visited the site of the collapsed SCOAN building. He was met by the prophet, who showed him around the site. The incident killed at least 86 persons, mostly South Africans.

John Magufuli

Dr Magufuli is not just Tanzania’s President, reportedly he is also an Emmanuel TV partner and a regular visitor to SCOAN.

His first visit was while he was still the Minister of Works in 2011. He was accompanied by his family.

Eventually, the Prophet returned the favour by visiting the president in his country .

On November 3, 2015, T.B Joshua was in Tanzania for the presidential inauguration.

This visit resulted in a testimony from the president’s eldest son, who said he received ‘healing’ from a severe respiratory problem after the prophet prayed for him.

John Atta Mills

In 2009, the late President of Ghana announced that he had been a member of SCOAN for over 10 years.

He said, “I am no stranger to this church. I have known the man-of-God for more than 10 years. I first met him when I was Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.”

The late leader held his first thanksgiving service outside Ghana after winning the presidential election on January 3rd.

Julius Malema

South Africa’s opposition leader visited the SCOAN in August 2013. Speaking with eNCA, he said, “We all seek divine intervention, we all seek blessings of spiritual leaders, and it happened that this time we came to TB Joshua… and it shouldn’t be seen to be any controversial activities.”

Others include:

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Zimbabwe's Morgan Tsvangirai.

Malawi President Joyce Banda.

King Koshi Kgabo Moloto of the Limpopo Kingdom in South Africa.

Gabonese President, Mr Omar Bongo.

Former President of Congo, Mr Pascal Lissouba.

Former President Andre Kolimba of the Central African Republic.