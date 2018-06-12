Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Russian Govt imprisons 17 Jehovah's Witnesses, wives beg

In Russia Govt imprisons 17 Jehovah's Witnesses, wives beg for husbands' release

They have issued an appeal to the Russian government pleading for their husbands to be released.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian Govt imprisons 17 Jehovah's Witnesses, wives beg play

Jehovah's Witnesses plead with Russian government to release their imprisoned husbands

(worldreligionnews)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

17 Jehovah's Witnesses have been imprisoned by the Russian government forcing their wives to beg for their husbands' release.

World Religion News reports that dozens of members of the religious group have been imprisoned for private worship since the Russian Supreme Court banned Jehovah's Witnesses in 2017.

On June 8, 2018, 10  of the wives of the imprisoned men issued an open letter to Mikhail Fedotov, an adviser to President Putin and chairman of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

Increase in hate crimes against Jehovah's Witnesses since ban in 2017 play

Increase in hate crimes against Jehovah's Witnesses since ban in 2017

(worldreligionnews)

 

Referring to their statement as a "cry of desperation," the wives wrote: "People who are very dear to us, our husbands, those who feed us, the fathers of our children, peaceable, honest people, who are always ready to help others, are being thrown behind bars for being suspected of reading Bible commandments and praying together with us and our children to the God whose name, as recorded in the Bible, is Jehovah.

"…The law-enforcement agencies that are persecuting our husbands for their faith in God explain that it is because of the April 20, 2017 decision of the Russian Federation Supreme Court to liquidate all legal entities of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia. However, both the Russian Federation Ministry of Justice, during the hearing at the Supreme Court, and the Russian Federation Government, after the decision was handed down, officially stated that the court's decision would not result in any violations of the rights of citizens to freedom of worship. The aforementioned decision of the Supreme Court did not ban the religion of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia. It only involved legal entities. So why are the law-enforcement agents acting in contravention of the will of the government of our country?

"…We are not asking for any special privileges. We are asking for just one thing - please, defend our rights. Honorable members of the Council!"

Names of imprisoned Jehovah's Witnesses play

Names of imprisoned Jehovah's Witnesses

(jw-russia)

ALSO READ: ‘Release 18-year-old Jehovah's Witness from jail’ — UN demands

Religious Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses

Meanwhile, members of this religious group are also suffering in other countries like Eritrea, a country in East Africa.

According to Newsweek, about 53 Jehovah's Witnesses are currently in prison while others have even died as a result of poor treatment in prison.

"In February several NGOs [non-government organizations] reported Tsehaye Tesfamariam, a Jehovah's Witness arrested in 2009 and imprisoned at the Me'eter Prison Camp until 2015, died in November 2016 from an illness contracted in prison that authorities reportedly refused to treat," the State Department report said.

"Most places of worship unaffiliated with the four registered religious groups remained closed, but many of those buildings were protected and undamaged. Jehovah's Witnesses, who were stripped of citizenship in 1994 due to their refusal to vote in the independence referendum, were largely unable to obtain official identification documents," it also noted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 important taboo subjects the church should be focusing onbullet
2 Pornography 15 Bible verses to help you overcome this addictionbullet
3 Miracle Christian sees Jesus' face on a crab after God spoke to herbullet

Related Articles

Jehovah's Witness Religious persecution forces members to leave Russia
Jehovah’s Witnesses What you need to know about 1 yr anniversary of Russia's ban on religious group
Drinking/Smoking/Masturbation What Jehovah’s Witnesses, Catholics, Muslims say about 'bad' habits
Jehovah’s Witness Other Christian groups that reject blood transfusions & medical treatment
Religious Persecution 50 countries where your faith in God could kill you
Jehovah’s Witness Russian government continues to persecute members
Jehovah’s Witnesses Why religious group does not celebrate birthdays
Jehovah’s Witnesses: 5 interesting beliefs this religious group holds dearly
Jehovah’s Witness Why religious group does not accept blood transfusions
In North Korea Authorities teach children to see Christianity as evil and cross as devilish

Religion

For Christians: 20 Bible verses for building your faith in God
For Christians 20 great Bible verses for building your faith in God
2018 Eid al-Fitr: What you need to know before Ramadan Sallah
2018 Eid al-Fitr Everything you need to know about Ramadan Sallah
10 awesome Bible verses to read for motivation & extra ginger!
What To Read 10 awesome Bible verses to read for motivation this new week
St. Pio prayer is perfect for anyone dealing with depression
Depression This Saint's prayer is perfect for anyone dealing with mental disorder