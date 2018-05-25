Home > Communities > Religion >

RCCG: Adeboye's church releases new wedding guidelines

RCCG What you need to know before getting married in Pastor Adeboye's church

Grooms beware, a newly released list of wedding guidelines says beards are against the church's doctrines.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Following a new order concerning compulsory pre-marital medical tests, here is what you need to know before getting married in Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye's church.

In a new memo dated 15 May 2018, and signed by Pastor J.F Adesola, Assistant General Overseer (Admin and Personnel), the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) shares an updated list of wedding guidelines.

The document contains three new rules:

(a) "Every worker or department that will officiate during any wedding programme should appear strictly in formal outfits."

(b) "Ministers who have the responsibility of assessing the gown of the bride must ensure also that the outfits of the bridesmaids are checked to ensure that the standards of the church are not compromised."

(c) "Prior to the wedding programme, the groom and his groom's men must be accessed to ensure that they are not wearing Taliban beards, which is against the doctrine of the church."

New wedding guidelines from RCCG play

New wedding guidelines from RCCG

(twitter)

 

According to the document, the updated wedding guidelines is a response to "certain loose practices."

ALSO READ: 17 things you should know before getting married in Mountain of Fire

RCCG wedding rules

This is not the first Pastor Adeboye's church has released a set of guidelines for weddings.

In 2016, there was uproar after a very long list of 21 conditions from RCCG's House of David was made public.

These included:

Being a member for at least a year,

Giving the church a six months notice prior to the date of the wedding,

RCCG wedding conditions play

RCCG wedding conditions

(entredefined)

 

A mandatory well tailored two-piece suit for the groom,

Gaining approval of the bride's wedding dress, the chief bridesmaid dress and bridesmaids' dresses from the marriage committee, this must be gotten at least four weeks to the wedding date, and

Taking a pregnancy test at the church designated hospital.

RCCG wedding conditions play

RCCG wedding conditions

(gistmania)

 

What do you think about this new wedding memo?

What do you think of these lists?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Pastor Adeboye RCCG orders couples to go for genital test before marriagebullet
2 Daddy Freeze 'No Church has a right to demand medical tests from a...bullet
3 Homosexuality Anglican bishops want gay people in church leadershipbullet

Related Articles

RCCG 21 things to know before tying the knot in House of David
Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries 17 things you should know before getting married in this church
In Enugu Anglican churches will no longer accept tube-wedding dresses
In Ghana Catholic church bans inappropriate dresses
Pastor Adeboye RCCG orders couples to go for genital test before marriage
McShayn's Love Thread Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthy
Daddy Freeze 'No Church has a right to demand medical tests from a member' - OAP on RCCG's genital test
RCCG Genital Test 5 times Pastor Adeboye got into trouble over controversial statements

Religion

Supplication
Ramadan Day 9 7 best times to pray to Allah in the holy month
Pulse List: 7 important things to know about the Bible
Pulse List 7 important things to know about the Bible
Religious Persecution:  Pope prays for Catholics in China
Religious Persecution "The universal church prays with you and for you" - Pope Francis to Chinese Catholics
Pope Francis says there is nothing wrong with criticising him
Pope Francis Holy Father says there is nothing wrong with criticising him