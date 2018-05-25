RCCG: Adeboye's church releases new wedding guidelines

news

Following a new order concerning compulsory pre-marital medical tests , here is what you need to know before getting married in Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye's church.

In a new memo dated 15 May 2018, and signed by Pastor J.F Adesola, Assistant General Overseer (Admin and Personnel), the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) shares an updated list of wedding guidelines.

The document contains three new rules:

(a) "Every worker or department that will officiate during any wedding programme should appear strictly in formal outfits."

(b) "Ministers who have the responsibility of assessing the gown of the bride must ensure also that the outfits of the bridesmaids are checked to ensure that the standards of the church are not compromised."

(c) "Prior to the wedding programme, the groom and his groom's men must be accessed to ensure that they are not wearing Taliban beards, which is against the doctrine of the church."

According to the document, the updated wedding guidelines is a response to "certain loose practices."

RCCG wedding rules

This is not the first Pastor Adeboye's church has released a set of guidelines for weddings.

In 2016, there was uproar after a very long list of 21 conditions from RCCG's House of David was made public.

These included:

Being a member for at least a year,

Giving the church a six months notice prior to the date of the wedding,

A mandatory well tailored two-piece suit for the groom,

Gaining approval of the bride's wedding dress, the chief bridesmaid dress and bridesmaids' dresses from the marriage committee, this must be gotten at least four weeks to the wedding date, and

Taking a pregnancy test at the church designated hospital.

