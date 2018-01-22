Pastor Adeboye of RCCG reveals power of marathon fasting

news

Pastor Enoch Adeboye is urging Christians to fast.

The Cable reports that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has highlighted the need to participate in this spiritual exercise.

The benefits of fasting include hearing clearly from God, enhancing spiritual senses, initiating the gifts of the Holy Spirit among others.

Why Christians need to fast

During the crossover service, Pastor Adeboye shared a story about the power of fasting.

He said: “We used to hold our Convention in a small building, and when it was full we were contented about the attendance. Later, we had to enlarge the place but by 1982 it was so full some people had to go home because there was nowhere for them to stay.

“Attendance then was something in the neighborhood of about 3000 people, and that was full. We needed a place, so we looked around the whole of Lagos, but didn’t find a suitable location. Then I called the group of pastors together; we sat down together, and prayed for 7 days with fasting, drinking only water in the evenings. During one of the sessions, God spoke and said, ‘I have prepared a campground for you and now that you have asked for it I will show you where it is.’

“When the Almighty God said to me that the current location of the Redemption Camp, it was a jungle and headquarters of highway robbers, who were tormenting people on the expressway. We were offered four and a half acres of land in this jungle filled with snakes of different species, but God insisted on the site.

“People said to me then that we were crazy because it was far from Lagos; it was in the midst of a God-forsaken jungle, and there was no electricity or water supply anywhere near. But I allowed the one who knows tomorrow to order my steps.”

ALSO READ: Why all Christians need to fast on a regular basis

This explains why Pastor Adeboye says he is never going to stop fasting.

When a spiritual son suggested that he stop fasting because of his age, he replied, “The moment I quit fasting, you can begin to expect my departure because I have resolved never to relax. As far as I am concerned, the day I cease to be relevant, I go.’’

Meanwhile, Pastor Adeboye has declared a 80-day fasting and prayer period for his church.

It will be done in two phases: January 11 to March 1; and July 1 to July 30.