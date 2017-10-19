Home > Communities > Religion >

Northern Christians cry out for help

Religious Crisis Northern Christians cry out for help

CAN calls on the Federal Government to ensure peace and put an end to the attacks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
religious crisis play

religious crisis

(nairaland)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Members of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) are tired of the violence in Plateau state.

World Watch Monitor reports that they have called on the Federal Government to ensure peace and put an end to the attacks.

In a statement, the Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, said, “The present administration of Governor Simon Lalong had worked round the clock since it came on board to bring lasting peace to parts of troubled communities on the Plateau in the last two years and must be supported by all concerned to bring about peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups.

“Plateau is home to millions of Nigerians from all walks of life and I call on all warring groups to lay down their arms, embrace dialogue and the mechanisms put in place by the state government towards a peaceful resolution of all issues of conflict in the troubled parts of the state.”

A mass burial of the 27 victims took place in Nkiedonwhro village in Plateau State play

A mass burial of the 27 victims took place in Nkiedonwhro village in Plateau State

(worldwatchmonitor)

ALSO READ: Why religion can not unite Nigerians

Rev. Pam was supported by the CAN chairman in Plateau, Rev. Soja Bewarang.

The cleric said: “The Miango killings in Bassa Local Government is becoming a very serious matter of concern that if nothing is done urgently, it may reverse the history of peace that is currently enjoyed in Plateau. I call upon the security to increase their networking until the perpetrators of the wicked and inhuman acts are caught and brought to book.”

Rev. Bewarang also prayed for the affected families and advised the government to look into the violent areas.

These include Riyom, Barakin Ladi, Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Jehovah’s Witness United Nations steps in to demand group’s religious...bullet
2 Pulse List 3 popular things Christians do that are deeply rooted in...bullet
3 Pulse List You won't believe these 10 names belong to real churchesbullet

Related Articles

CAN Religious body calls for prayers on October 1st
In Abuja Niger Delta Bishops’ President urges Muslims, Christians to live in peace
Southern Kaduna Killings 'If Buhari cannot save the country, let him resign,' CAN, PFN say
Southern Kaduna Killngs "Our religion does not allow us to kill", Archbishops say
CAN President tells Lai Mohammed to stop lying about religious killings
Religious Violence Christian leaders blame Goodluck Jonathan for killings
CRK Saga Why does it always have to be us against them?
Pulse Opinion Why religion can not unite Nigerians

Religion

What Christianity &amp; Islam say about blood transfusion
Religion Vs Science What Christianity & Islam say about blood transfusion
A particular church in Cross River state charges for deliverance and other services. Would you agree to this?
Bribery in Church Should pastors demand money for deliverance?
Georgia's South Ossetia labels Jehovah's Witnesses as an extremist organization
Jehovah’s Witness Another city declares religious group as “extremist”
Do you need religion in order to be moral and vice versa?
Opinion Poll Do you need religion to tell difference between good and evil?