Northern Christians cry out for help

Members of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) are tired of the violence in Plateau state.

World Watch Monitor reports that they have called on the Federal Government to ensure peace and put an end to the attacks.

In a statement, the Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, said, “The present administration of Governor Simon Lalong had worked round the clock since it came on board to bring lasting peace to parts of troubled communities on the Plateau in the last two years and must be supported by all concerned to bring about peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups.

“Plateau is home to millions of Nigerians from all walks of life and I call on all warring groups to lay down their arms, embrace dialogue and the mechanisms put in place by the state government towards a peaceful resolution of all issues of conflict in the troubled parts of the state.”

Rev. Pam was supported by the CAN chairman in Plateau, Rev. Soja Bewarang.

The cleric said: “The Miango killings in Bassa Local Government is becoming a very serious matter of concern that if nothing is done urgently, it may reverse the history of peace that is currently enjoyed in Plateau. I call upon the security to increase their networking until the perpetrators of the wicked and inhuman acts are caught and brought to book.”

Rev. Bewarang also prayed for the affected families and advised the government to look into the violent areas.

These include Riyom, Barakin Ladi, Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas.