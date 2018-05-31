Homeless Jesus statue saves pedestrians from death in US

news

The statue of Jesus Christ at St. Patrick’s Church Ontario, United States reportedly saved a large number of pedestrians from being crushed to death by a junk removal truck.

The statues prevented the truck from colliding into nearby pedestrians and vehicles when its breaks failed to work.

The statue is said to have averted accidents and injuries to the pedestrians as the truck driver reportedly decided to steer the truck towards the curb at St. Patrick’s Church to avoid hitting vehicles and pedestrians.

Following the accident, Hamilton Police in a statement says: "The truck hit a bench with a statue of sleeping Jesus before coming to a halt, preventing any further damage or injuries.

"If the truck continued in its path it would have headed into oncoming west bound vehicular traffic and pedestrians on King Street."

However, St. Patrick after the accident also shared a photo of the damaged statue on its Twitter handle to thank people who helped in moving the statue off the road.

“Thank you to the kind folks who helped us move our poor #HomelessJesus after the crash. We’ll get him back up shortly! #HamOnt,” the said.

Timothy Schmalz creates Homeless Jesus statues

The statue, popularly known as Homeless Jesus was reportedly created by a Christian sculptor, Timothy Schmalz.

Tim Schmalz has also erected other homeless Jesus statues in cities such as Grand Haven, Phoenix, Washington, Chicago, and Dublin, Ireland.