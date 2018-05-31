Home > Communities > Religion >

Homeless Jesus statue saves pedestrians from death in US

Saved by Grace Jesus statue saves pedestrians from death in US

The Homeless Jesus statue reportedly prevented death and injuries when the break of a junk removal truck failed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jesus statue saves pedestrians from death in US play

Homeless Jesus statue prevented death in US

(The Premier)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The statue of Jesus Christ at St. Patrick’s Church Ontario, United States reportedly saved a large number of pedestrians from being crushed to death by a junk removal truck.

The statues prevented the truck from colliding into nearby pedestrians and vehicles when its breaks failed to work.

The statue is said to have averted accidents and injuries to the pedestrians as the truck driver reportedly decided to steer the truck towards the curb at St. Patrick’s Church to avoid hitting vehicles and pedestrians.

Jesus showed human emotions in the Bible play

Jesus showed human emotions in the Bible

(gregolsen)

ALSO READ: Anglican church votes in favour of homosexuality

Following the accident, Hamilton Police in a statement says: "The truck hit a bench with a statue of sleeping Jesus before coming to a halt, preventing any further damage or injuries.

"If the truck continued in its path it would have headed into oncoming west bound vehicular traffic and pedestrians on King Street."

However, St. Patrick after the accident also shared a photo of the damaged statue on its Twitter handle to thank people who helped in moving the statue off the road.

 “Thank you to the kind folks who helped us move our poor #HomelessJesus after the crash. We’ll get him back up shortly! #HamOnt,” the said.

Timothy Schmalz creates Homeless Jesus statues

The statue, popularly known as Homeless Jesus was reportedly created by a Christian sculptor, Timothy Schmalz.

Tim Schmalz has also erected other homeless Jesus statues in cities such as  Grand Haven, Phoenix, Washington, Chicago, and Dublin, Ireland.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Homosexuality Anglican Church votes in favor of same-sex marriagebullet
2 Prosperity Gospel Preacher tells members to buy $54M private jet for...bullet
3 Pastor Adeboye RCCG orders couples to go for genital test before...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 times Jesus showed human emotions in the Bible
In Cross River Police seal off venue of APC congress, new chairman elected at different location
Democracy Day 3 politically inclined men of God
Pope Francis Holy Father's sermon is what every Christian needs to improve their spiritual life
Pope Francis How Holy Father was able to stop one woman from aborting her baby
What To Read Studying these Proverbs will give you all the wisdom you need for this new week
Prosperity Gospel Preacher tells members to buy $54M private jet for the church because God said so
Pope Francis Holy Father says there is nothing wrong with criticising him
Religious Persecution "The universal church prays with you and for you" - Pope Francis to Chinese Catholics
RCCG What you need to know before getting married in Pastor Adeboye's church

Religion

Can we just sit down and examine how far we've gone?
Ramadan Day 15 Can we just sit down and examine how far we've gone?
Ramadan
Ramadan Day 14 Fast and make sure you don't go bankrupt!
Pulse List: 5 times Jesus showed human emotions in the Bible
Pulse List 5 times Jesus showed human emotions in the Bible
Democracy Day: 3 politically inclined men of God in Nigeria
Democracy Day 3 politically inclined men of God