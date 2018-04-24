Home > Communities > Religion >

GQ says Bible is not worth reading, 5 reasons say otherwise

Pulse List 5 great reasons why the Bible is definitely worth reading

Here is proof that GQ‘s claim that the Holy Bible is not worth reading is not true.

The latest edition of GQ dubbed the ‘Style Bible’ says the Bible is not worth reading. Pulse Religion offers five great reasons to show why this is definitely not true.

They are:

1. It contains God’s words

The Bible contains God’s words. Yes, they were written by men but they were inspired by our Heavenly Father, which should serve as all the encouragement needed to read them.

2 Timothy 3:16 — “All Scripture is God-breathed and profitable for teaching, for conviction, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, fully equipped for every good work.”

Peter 1:23 —  “Having been regenerated not of corruptible seed but of incorruptible, through the living and abiding word of God.”

2. It offers information about God

In the Bible, we get to know God for ourselves. Not how our parents, pastors want us to know Him but exactly how He wants to be known.

One might even call it his love letter to His children. Through, the Bible, we get to foster a deep connection and relationship with the creator.

3. It is still relevant

Written thousands of years ago, still, the Bible, God’s principles, are still applicable in 2018. Ecclesiastes 1:9 — “there is nothing new under the sun.”

This proves that God’s words are true and stand the test of time.

4. It serves as a medium for God

There is a reason why the Bible says God’s words are living (Hebrews 4:12 and John 6:63). He speaks to the reader through the scriptures. Many people wonder why they have never heard from God, well its probably because you are not reading His words.

Note: He is God, so He does not have to rely on the Bible but it is a guaranteed way to hear from Him.

5. It is necessary

Any Christian who does not read the Bible is a believer on life support. Everyone NEEDS to know God, foster a relationship, learn right from wrong, the list goes on and one.

Simply put, we all need it to survive. Without it, we have no foundation, no sustenance making you vulnerable to any and everything.

“Man does not live on bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God” — Matthew 4:4.

“Through the Word, we are put together and shaped up for the tasks God has for us” —  2 Timothy 3:17.

As Joyce Meyer puts it, “there is no problem that the Word of God cannot fix.”

Let us all be like Job who said, “I have treasured the words of his mouth more than my daily bread” — Job 23:12.

In conclusion, the Bible remains the only book you absolutely can not live without.

