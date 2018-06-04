Home > Communities > Religion >

Fight depression this week with these great 5 Bible verses

Turn to God's words in moments of despair, hopelessness, and depression.

Depression is a serious mood disorder that affects over 1.5 million cases per year in Nigeria alone. This week, Pulse Religion encourages anyone suffering from this condition to turn to God's Words for help. Fight depression, loneliness, anxiety with the following five Bible verses:

1. Psalm 34:18–19

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all."

2. Psalm 40:1–3

"I waited patiently for the Lord; he turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the Lord and put their trust in him."

3. Psalm 121: 1–2

"I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth."

4. Isaiah 41:10

"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

5. Matthew 11:28–30

"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light."

