Fasting: Here is how this spiritual exercise can improve your life

Learn all about the positive effects of fasting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Most people, Christians included, have heard about fasting and probably been advised to indulge in at one point or another. Unfortunately, not as many people realize just how beneficial this spiritual exercise can be. Here is exactly how fasting can improve your life.

It teaches you to focus on the really important things

Life is filled with so many distractions that make it so easy to be consumed by materialistic, worldly things. Fasting is a great way to focus on the things that really matter. It helps you develop a Godly mindset as you "set your heart on things above, not on earthly things" (Colossians 3:2).

ALSO READ: Why all Christians need to fast on a regular basis

Self-discipline and control

Fasting involves abstaining from food which helps to teach us discipline as we learn to control our basic desire for food. Doing this, as LadyLauraCo of Xo Necole, discovers really builds your discipline and helps you master your desires instead of your desires controlling you.

She writes, "The act of fasting whether you choose to leave food or any other desire behind involves suppressing your cravings. Suppressing your desires promotes self-control and most importantly self-discipline.

"If you can handle not eating for a day, you can increase your likelihood to say "no" in any other situation. You put the decision-making process back in your control. When you have to say "no" to something that you're used to doing, you will be more inclined to stop and think about everyday decisions you make."

Recommitment to God

A lot of people are creatures of habit. We get so used to doing certain things that we eventually get to a point where we just go through the motions. Doing things like prayer, studying the word without really being involved.

Fasting helps us to take a break from routine as we recommit ourselves to God. It is a great way to rediscover God.

"My favorite part of the fast is recommitting myself, spiritually," LadyLauraCo writes.

By doing this, our faith is reignited and we grow deeper in love with our Heavenly Father.

