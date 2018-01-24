Home > Communities > Religion >

Daddy Freeze wants pastors to earn their living outside church

Daddy Freeze Should pastors earn their living outside the church?

The controversial OAP is calling for pastors to work in order to stop depending on their members.

Daddy Freeze has a problem with pastors who don't earn a living outside the church.

The leader of the #free the sheeple movement made this known in a recent teaching on Youtube.

In the video, he gave his reasons why pastors need to work based on the scriptures. One of these verses is Luke 9: 46 -48.

 

According to the OAP, the twelve disciples worked and Jesus fed others so pastors should work outside the church.

ALSO READ: Daddy Freeze reacts to video of Pastor Adeboye asking for N1B

Reactions to Daddy Freeze’s statement on Pastors

This sparked a conversation in the comment section. In the Youtube comment section, one person wrote, “Pastors go and work and stop being a burden to your members. ..”

Another said, “Daddy Freeze, for over 3 years, I brought this discussion up with colleagues and Christian brothers and sisters at every opportunity. The church leaders in Nigeria, even their contemporaries abroad see Church as big business and have used deception under the guise of religion to amass great wealth and live ostentatious lifestyles, leaving the worshippers with nothing but despair, poverty and, completely disorienting people’s ways of thinking and reasoning, twisting the words of God to coerce and manipulate believers into giving, all the time...”

Twitter users had a different reaction. Here are a few of the comments.

 

Daddy Freeze has been making a name for himself with his regular shots at Nigerian pastors, practices, and his #free the sheeple movement.

