Bible Study: 3 ways to improve how you read the scriptures

As Christians, it is really important that we make the time to read and continuously improve how we study the Bible.

Pulse Religion offers the following tips to make this an essential part of your reality.

Here are three great ways to further deepen your Bible study.

Start with a prayer

This is the number one thing for anyone really interested in using Bible study to further your relationship with God.

Before you start, say a little prayer, asking Him to open your heart so that you can understand His Words and hear Him speak directly to you.

Take away all distractions

In order to really focus on reading the Word of God, we need to ensure that we have nothing that could distract us.

No phones, noise, nothing that can take us from really digging into the scriptures.

It goes without saying that this comes after creating the right space, time to be with Him and to read his word.

Explore different translations and you come up with a plan.

Studying the Bible for a lot of people who have no idea where to begin. This is where having a plan comes in.

You can plan to read several verses or chapters per day in each, or figure out if you want to start with the New Testament then move to the Old Testament, just figure out what works for you.

You can also take advantage of apps like YouVersion that offers countless plans, they also have translations like MSG, AMP that make studying the Bible really easy.

Pick the perfect translation of English Language that works the most. There is no point reading if you don't understand exactly what the Bible is saying.

As you use these three tips, try your best to remain consistent and always write down what you learn.