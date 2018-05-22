Beyonce: What you need to know about pop star's church

news

Here is what you need to know about Beyonce's church.

The popular singer has bought a church in New Orleans worth $850,000(N306,850,000), according to Relevant Magazine.

Beyonce is now the owner of a stone structured, 7,500 sq. ft, two bed, two bath building, which is over 100 years old. Coincidentally, her sister, fellow singer Solange Knowles, lives nearby.

The listing says that it "affords many possibilities for redevelopment as a single, multi-family, remaining as a Church, possibility of a commercial usage or many other possibilities."

It was reportedly built in the early 1900s but has not been used in a while since the death of its members.

For now, no one knows if Queen Bey is going to maintain the church for herself or convert into a personal home.

In other church-related Beyonce news

This purchase follows a controversial Beyonce mass held at Grace Cathedral, a San Francisco church.

Responding to the backlash, Rev. Jude Harmon, the Director of Innovative Ministries argued that the mass aligns with the Gospel.

In his words, "Beyonce's music opens a window into the lives of the marginalized and forgotten - particularly black females. We felt a need to lift up the voices that the church has traditionally suppressed. Beyonce's music explores those themes in an idiom that is accessible to everyone. We can use it as a conversation starter."

He added that like Beyonce, Jesus used "provocative images in the stories He would tell."

The controversial mass was able to attract 900 people to the service usually attended by just 50.