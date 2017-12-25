Home > Communities > Religion >

Zenith Bank’s Christmas decorations at the Sanusi Fafunwa roundabout in Victoria Island,  Lagos

(thisday)
Christmas is finally here! As usual, people are celebrating the holiday in unique ways around the world.

Pulse Religion has made a compilation of how everyone is commemorating this special day.

Here are nine cool ways people are celebrating the holiday around the world.

In Thailand

9 cool ways people are celebrating Christmas around the world! play

 Thailand

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

 

In Tokyo, Japan

9 cool ways people are celebrating Christmas around the world! play

Tokyo, Japan

(REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

 

In Germany

One couple set a new record when they mounted at least 530,000 Christmas lights on their property.

9 cool ways people are celebrating Christmas around the world! play

Germany

(dw)

 

In Dubai

9 cool ways people are celebrating Christmas around the world! play

Dubai

(raynatours)

In Iraq

9 cool ways people are celebrating Christmas around the world! play

Iraq

(Twitter/P_Elite_Tourism)

ALSO READ: Muslim man puts up tall Christmas tree to honour Christians in Iraq

In central Moscow, Russia

9 cool ways people are celebrating Christmas around the world! play

Central Moscow, Russia

(REUTERS/Grigory Dukor)

 

In Philippines

9 cool ways people are celebrating Christmas around the world! play

Manila, Philippines

(REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao)

In central London, Britain

9 cool ways people are celebrating Christmas around the world! play

Central London, Britain

(REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

 

In Beirut, Capital of Lebanon

9 cool ways people are celebrating Christmas around the world! play

Beirut, Capital of Lebanon

(twitter/WeAreLebanon)

 

